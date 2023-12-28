A video of Wizkid and his first son Boluwatife during a shopping spree has gone viral on social media

In the short clip, Boluwatife was spotted confidently trying on some outfits with the music star standing beside him

The heartwarming video of the father and son bonding has left many of Wizkid's fans and followers gushing

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid and his first son Boluwatife are trending online over a heartwarming video of them having great moments together.

The viral video showed Wizkid playing his fatherly role as he and his son enjoyed a delightful shopping spree.

Davido was dragged after a video of Wizkid bonding with his first son, Boluwatife, surfaced. Credit: @wizkidayo @official_tifebalogun @davido

Source: Instagram

Boluwatife was seen in a clip confidently trying on some outfits, with Wizkid by his side, like a proud dad.

Wizkid was also seen sporting a hat with a baseball in his hand.

Watch trending video of Wizkid and his son below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid was during his mother's burial in October when some netizens pointed out what they thought was the distance between him and his first son.

However, another video from the burial showed the strong bond between Boluwatife and Wizkid's third son, Zion.

Netizens react as Wizkid takes Boluwatife shopping

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments as some netizens taunted Davido over a comment his daughter Imade made about him. See them below:

parker_ojugo:

"Where are those people saying that Wizkid didn't send his son."

nanc_y6803:

"While Davido Dey fight with him own the same wiz yall called deadbeat cus he kept his family business out of internet Davidowe go learn Dey hard wa."

the_lastone4:

"Person de live best life with em family poor people say na pride."

xkidgram:

"Wizkid pikin don't know wetin God did for him."

opom__1:

"E no be like davido wey dem in children no dey organize."

oluwa_godday001:

"As big wiz mama die Baba don understand say nothing dey this life."

Wizkid's second son gets a replica of his mum's car

Legit.ng previously reported that AJ, Jada P and Wizkid's second son got a Christmas gift.

In a video that went viral, AJ was spotted with his toy jeep, a replica of his mum's ride.

The young boy, who clocked six months in February, also expressed excitement over the gift.

Source: Legit.ng