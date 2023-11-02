Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, left many gushing with the manner in which he heartily spoke about his brothers Ayo and Zion

Tife's sweet words about his brothers left netizens in awe of how closely knitted he was with them

The sensational video saw the moment the youngster spoke about remembering his brother’s birthdays and checking up on them

A cute video of Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, checking up on the wellbeing of his brother has buzzed the internet lately.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, Tife remembered his brothers birthday and spoke about calling them separately on their special days.

Pictures of Wizkid's sons Zion, Tife, and Ayo Credit: @zionayo, @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

He went on to express his feelings about his brothers Ayo and Zion in the clip.

People were moved by the sweet moment, and word of it travelled rapidly over the internet.

See the video below

Source: Legit.ng