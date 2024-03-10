A video has shown how Wizkid, Jada P, and their second son, AJ spend Mother's Day celebration in a special way

In the clip, Jada P. was in the pool checking out her phone while eating and AJ was beside her playing

Wizkid later came to join the three as he and Jada P were seen chatting, Wizkid made a love sign to someone hailing him

Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid has warmed the hearts of fans with a clip of how he spent 2023 Mother's Day.

In the video which has gone viral, the Grammy Award winner spent the day with his family, his baby mama and second son.

The three were by a poolside cooling off. Jada P and AJ were the first to go into the pool. Wizkid later came to join them and they both had some chit-chat as he sat very close to him.

Wizkid marks Mother's Day with Jada P. Photo credit @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Jada P eats in the pool

In the recording, Wizkid's manager was in the pool checking her phone. At one point, she dropped it to eat from the plate of food in front of her.

AJ was having a fun time as he played cheerfully beside his mother.

Wizkid greets his fans

Wizkid was seen hailing a fan who caught his attention. He made a love sign to the person who was far off.

The 'Made in Lagos' crooner was wearing a blue short.

Wizkid and his baby mama have been sighted together having fun together in the past. They once rode a bike together in Lagos. They were also seen in a loved-up position at a club where they went to relax.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid and his family. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamemperor31:

"That family doesn’t need to show the world they’re in love. It’s just natural."

@tunde111_:

"Smallest bird just dey happy for him family."

@jejemi_live_star_boy:

"May God give every man good woman."

@kareem.aishah:

"Ayo Balogun."

@_baequuny:

"My people."

@reaalgoldd:

"All I see is love."

@omo_lola__a:

"Aj my boy."

@iam_kelvinbruz:

"Best ma’am ever."

@shallipopi.news:

"The lifestyle."

@famous_wire18:

"Lifestyle. My Crew."

Wizkid and Jada P parties

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and his manager who is also his baby mama were spotted at a Lagos club dancing and vibing to good music.

Wizkid let all hairs down as he enjoyed himself at the event.

He and Jada P did not leave each other's sight as she whispered into his ears.

At one point, the two coiled up on the sofa while listening to music.

Source: Legit.ng