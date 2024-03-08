Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, aka, Adekaz has celebrated her on International Women's Day in grand style

He shared some lovely pictures of the actress and wrote a note to show her good qualities and how she had been there for him

He noted that she was energetic and radiant with impeccable grace as he wished her a happy celebration and day

Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, Mercy Aigbe's husband has marked International Women's Day in grand style with lovely pictures of the actress.

The movie marketer penned a love note to the actress who changed from Christianity to Islam as the world celebrates.

According to him, Aigbe has been staying radiant and her light has been shining. He noted that her light would continue to shine with each passing day.

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates her with lovely pictures. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Adekaz says he values Aigbe

In his lovely message, Adekaz stated that he values Aigbe and cherishes the peace that defines her wholesomeness.

The father of four also shared how much he loves his second wife who is a fashionista. He wished her a happy celebration.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Adeoti about his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@abdul_akeem_daughter:

"Happy international women's day."

@beebat_collection:

"Happy international women’s day."

@anjola_green:

"What about your original wife gangan? That one don old abi? It’s well."

@lagosprincess2020:

"Aya d owner is a beautiful soul."

@valentina_charles0:

"Happy international women's day to your wives more years to celebrate ijn."

@tijanikenny:

"Awwwn, happy international woman day to my one and only aunty mercy."

@ilesanmimacaulay:

"Stay where you dey see joy ooo E get why."

@ogunnaikefunmilolayetunde:

"international woman day to your first wife too."

@alubarika_ventures_0001:

"You are all saying oba oni Dede,if she have divorce him nko, happy woman day my strong woman."

@lagosprincess2020:

"Happy International women day to my beautiful Mercy."

@deeglam__varieties:

"Help me beg am she she unblock me I promise not to that about her iyale again."

Mercy Aigbe appreciates her husband

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe has surprised her man in a unique way just to celebrate him.

She gave him some flowers and thanked him for his support over the years. In the video, the actress invited her colleagues to the room where the celebration took place.

She knelt and showered encomium on him.

Source: Legit.ng