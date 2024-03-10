A video of veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie advising young men planning or are currently marriages goes viral

In the trending clip, the living legend sent out a special message to women as he celebrated International Women's Day, which coincides with his 77th birthday

Pete Edochie noted in the clip that women naturally have very sharp tongues, but any man who strikes the opposite doesn't deserve to be called a Man

A video posted on Pete Edochie's social media page has sparked massive reactions online as he used the clip to address young men in marriages or those who plan to go into one.

Pete Edochie is the father of recently embattled Nollywood actor Yul, who has been involved in a marital struggle between himself and his first wife, May Edochie.

In a clip shared on his social media page celebrating International Women's Day, Pete Edochie advised you men on how to manage their homes and be good husbands to their wives.

The Nollywood legend slammed men who beat their wives, noting that anyone who perpetuates such crass behaviour doesn't deserve to be regarded as a "Man."

Pete Edochie shares marriage tips

The International Women's Day celebration coincides with Pete Edochie's 77th birthday. The veteran also shared marriage tips in the viral clip that stirred many people's emotions online.

He noted that any man who can successfully live and cope with a woman for years could run a local government, if not the country.

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Pete Edochie's video:

@officialsarahmartins:

"Daddy wey dey pamper."

@rita_anyiamofficial_:

"To think you were once my father's friend makes me happy. You usually visit my father John Anyiam Ahamefula at his Pool office back then in Garriki market Enugu state Awkunanaw. My father was a member of NURTW and one of there Executives. I was 6 or 7 years then whenever I come to see my Dad in his office you were always there discussing with him."

@anitaosakuni:

"Yul....u sure say na this man born you?"

@clare_nawti:

"Woman wey strike me first go collect oo."

@rodie_roh:

"Everytime I hear this man speak, I picture that his son and all I can say is “How??”

@judy_obasiyul_autism:

"Amen. See how this man doesn't sugar coat anything. I hope Yuliana is watching this. I wish he could emulate this your wisdom, but noo, hes busy ch@$ng after Mr Obasi l£ftov£r."

@elobenze02:

"BABA DON TAKE STYLE TELL UNA SAY WOMEN MOUTH NO GOOD."

@gifted_gifted_:

"Lion no dey born goat . That lyrics no dey leave my mouth anytime I see this family and remember Yul."

@iamderando:

"The only Man I know, who doesn't Speak English, rather, he talks English ❤️ Long live the King of Nollywood."

@sistermaggiofficial:

"An embodiment of wisdom..."

Judy Austin celebrates Pete Edochie's 77th birthday

Legit.ng recalls how netizens reacted to Judy Austin's birthday message celebrating her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, as he turned a year older.

Judy posted a picture of Pete Edochie on her IG page and captioned the image with sweet encomium and praises.

After Judy's birthday post, many netizens camped in her comment section to express mixed feelings.

