Actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has once again drawn attention to herself over her relations with the family

The controversial actress went online to celebrate her father-in-law Pete Edochie's 77th birthday with a special message

Many netizens were not having it, and they slammed Judy over her message to the Edochie patriarch

Controversial Nollywood actress Judy Austin has shown love to her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, as he celebrates his birthday.

The movie star turned 77 on March 7, 2024, and his daughter-in-law went online to join other family members in celebrating him.

Judy Austin's 77th birthday message to Pete Edochie trends. Photos: @judyaustin1, @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Judy shared Pete’s birthday photo on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a caption in which she greatly praised the celebrant and expressed her love for him.

According to Yul Edochie’s second wife, Pete Edochie is a living legend and the lion of Africa, among other things. She also prayed for his long life and more.

In her words:

“Happy birthday daddy @peteedochie Lion of Africa. Ebube Dike. A Living Legend. I pray God in his infinite mercies will continue to favour you in everything you do. I pray for good health, long life and unending happiness. You’re so so loved daddy.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Judy Austin celebrates Pete Edochie

Shortly after Judy’s birthday post went up, many netizens camped in her comment section to express mixed feelings. A number of them bashed her for identifying with the Edochie patriarch. Read some of their comments below:

Rosetakem1:

“He doesn't like you rest abeg.”

Pascydee:

“Ta!!!!Which one is ur daddy!!”

aminataassa12:

“Chaii shame no dey catch you.”

mz_susie:

“Don't delete after oo.”

omosalewa2598:

“Wifey duty.”

hauwaciousby:

“This gal ehn.”

Yul Edochie marks father's 77th birthday

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sweetly celebrated his father, Pete Edochie, aka Lion of Africa.

The digital pastor, who recently caused a buzz with a video of him and his second wife, gushed about his dad, who he described as the most handsome 77-year-old man.

Yul also showered prayers on his father as he wrote:

"A very happy birthday to you, Daddy, The Lion of Africa The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie The most handsome 77yr old man. Ibobo Umueri The Greatest. I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God's blessings. May God lead you always."

