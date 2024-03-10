A video of Nigerian singer Davido and his beautiful wife Chioma while out on a date has created quite a stir on social media

Something Davido did in the viral video has stirred the attention of netizens the most, with many noting that it was a dig meant for Sophia Momodu

The viral clip showed the moment the Afrobeat star and his wife, Chioma, put on a sweet public display of affection.

A viral clip of Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, taking his beautiful wife, Chioma, out on a date has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The video comes days after Davido was taunted on Twitter by former Burna Boy signee Buju BNXN.

A video of Nigerian singer Davido on a date with his wife Chioma has gone viral. Photo credit: @davido

Davido is currently in the United States preparing for his American tour of the Timeless album.

A video he shared on his page where he was seen on a date with Chioma has got people talking.

Video of Davido and Chioma's PDA trends

While on the date the singer was seen throwing his wife kisses which left blushing massively.

Minutes afterwards OBO was seen having a meeting with his management and Steve Toute as discussion for Davido's music concert at the MSG was being concluded.

However, what caught the attention of netizens the most was the PDA Davido and Chioma served their fans.

Netizens react to Davido and Chioma's PDA

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido and Chef Chi's public display of affection:

@samsoonisaj:

"Sophia is typing...."

@delly5676:

"I wonder where she left the twins following Davido up and down instead of her to look after the babies jeez."

@joanshan7:

"Davido just dy deceive Chioma with fake love..man no dy tire to knack different babes."

@kordiglam:

"We are handling them over to master Jesus."

@sonia_glow_haven:

"My Ship ooooooo."

@thee__jennifer:

"If you want your wife to ignore your cheating, be rich, sweet and famous like Davido or go and hide."

@millisuperscent:

"The ring is entering my eye."

@hunchman__:

"He will still cheat."

@bigwavvyy:

"BUJU matter no even concern this one."

@vickyezera:

"Love is sweet if you understand each other, Chiomii na fine babe, David na correct guy!"

Davido's vow to fans after losing Grammys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Davido's Grammy loss, he took to his Twitter page to speak on how his fans had reacted to him not winning the coveted plaque.

The Unavailable crooner clarified to his fans that he appreciated their love and support. He also went ahead to make a promise to continue to make good music.

Davido’s online reaction after losing out on the Grammys was met with a series of mixed feelings from netizens.

