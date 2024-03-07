Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie has flooded his social media page with adorable pictures as he marks his birthday

Pete Edochie, who wore a warm smile, posed in different outfits to specially celebrate his 77th birthday

Many of the Nollywood star's colleagues, fans and wellwishers have since flooded his page to celebrate with him

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie, aka Lion of Africa, as he clocks a year old on Thursday, March 77.

The thespian, who was excited to witness another year, took to his Instagram page to share different pictures of him in a lovely outfit.

Pete, who is the father to actor and pastor Yul Edochie, also beamed with smiles in each of the pictures.

In a short caption, Pete wrote:

"IBOBO 77"

See the pictures Pete Edochie shared below:

Birthday messages pour in for Pete Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as Pete Edochie marks his 77th birthday, see them below:

cletus_annie_oge"

"Happy birthday Daddy Ebubedike!!!"

nurse_raihna:

"Happy birthday odogwu nna."

diamondokechi22:

"Happy birthday Nnam AGABAIDU more life."

bi_benard

"Happy BirthdayKing Live Long in good health Daddy."

yusufakeem2023

"Happy birthday sir, may you continue to live long sir."

real.jossy.kitchen:

"Happy birthday grandpa may God grant you good health nd keep you always"

godswill_bass:

"Happy birthday sir the legend himself."

joycekalu:

"Odogwu with lots of RESPECT."

johnjane4051:

"Happy birthday big daddy, llnp in good health, you're gud to enjoy the fruits of your labour in good health, God's blessings upon you many more years to celebrate with us Daddy. May your days be long."

amoson_01:

"Happy birthday, living legend. My God father. God bless your new age. Many more fruitful years to come sir."

donracy:

"Happy birthday Ogadagidi nwoke ike. Age in grace sir."

