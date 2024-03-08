May Edochie has also joined in this year's International Women's Day (IWD) as she dropped a powerful message

The fast-rising influencer encouraged women to inspire one another to create a future community where they have a voice

May Edochie's post has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her

Nollywood actor and pastor Yul Edochie's estranged wife May has stirred reactions with her message to her women on this year's International Women's Day (IWD).

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul made headlines with his IWD's post as he praised his second wife, Judy Austin, for being supportive.

May Edochie advises women. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie writes to women

The influencer who warmed hearts with her birthday message to Pete Edochie urged women to serve as a source of inspiration to each other in a bid to create a future where their voices are heard and regarded.

Sharing a clip of her vibing to a song about God being her confidence, May wrote in a caption:

"Dear woman, look inwards to see your beauty, strength, courage, resilience, and other beautiful attributes you possess. Today, as we we celebrate each other's diverse experiences, let's inspire one another to create a future community where every woman has a voice that is heard and regarded. Wishing us all a day filled with love and determination to keep up with our dreams and aspirations. Happy International women's day!"

See May Edochie's post below:

Fans react to May Edochie's IWD's post

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below:

loyalmother_beautypalace:

"Until you are in the pain of her shoe, then you will understand it better, the pain to build up with a man and ended up painting you blue/ black."

anniesenhancebeauty:

"Happy international Women's day Queen."

rytaddiva:

"Happy international women’s day to the strong woman I know ❤ keep your head up high as the Queen you are. Love you to beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng