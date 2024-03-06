Ex-President Olusegun has again shown why he remains one of Nigeria's most loveable past leaders.

The former military head of state clocked 87 on Tuesday, March 5, and he marked it in grand style.

In a viral video, the former president was serenaded with the song of praises by a live talking-drum band at his residence, where he displayed his dancing skills.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo celebrated his 87th birthday on Tuesday, March 5, the same date he was born in 1937.

In a viral social media video, the ex-president was surprised by a group of talking drummers and a musical band who extolled him with songs of praise and eulogy.

Obasanjo was moved by the music, which unleashed the Poco Lee in him as he displayed some legendary legwork in rhythm to the music.

Earlier, Obasanjo kicked off his 87th birthday celebrations with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at The Chapel of Christ The Glorious King, located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The service was led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founding pastor of Loveworld Assembly, commonly known as Christ Embassy.

Among the distinguished guests were Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, former Governor of Ogun State Senator Gbenga Daniel, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland, and numerous traditional rulers from Ogun State.

Peter Obi hails Obasanjo at 87

In a recent string of updates shared under his official X handle, Obi expressed admiration for Obasanjo's profound dedication to the nation, particularly highlighting his unwavering efforts towards maintaining unity and peace.

Obi says Obasanjo is a genuine leader credited with orchestrating numerous beneficial changes within the country and establishing a robust economic framework.

He said:

"His love for the nation is very evident in his firm commitment to the unity and peace of our dear country.

"President Obasanjo remains a true leader who not only engineered so many positive transformations in our nation but put in place a sound economic foundation, which if we had followed, we would not be in the sorry state we are today."

Obasanjo releases new book on 87th birthday

In another report, Obasanjo has introduced a fresh book on leadership amidst ongoing demonstrations against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Obasanjo emphasised the critical role of quality leadership for Africa's advancement.

This unveiling comes shortly after President Tinubu criticised the NLC's protests against his nine-month-old government.

