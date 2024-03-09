Nigerian Afrobeat artists have been making waves in International communities with accolades and awards for their contributions to the genre

The genre which was pioneered by legendary music artist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been embraced and respected in foreign countries

In this article, Legit.ng writes about some Nigerian celebrities with days named after them in the US

Many Nigerian singers most especially in the Afrobeat and Afropop genre have received honour because of their contributions to the genre in international communities.

Some of these artists have made the country proud by clinching some of the highest and most reputable International awards including the Grammy, BET and others.

Davido

'Timeless' crooner, David Adeleke, aka, Davido was honored in Houston in July 2023 by the Mayor of the city, Sylvester Turner. The Afrobeat singer got an entire day dedicated to him and was named after him for his contributions to the genre. Major Turner noted that every July 7 would be called "World Davido's Day". The announcement was made public just before the mega concert that the 'Aye' crooner had at the 40,000-seater Toyota capacity arena in Houston on Friday, July 7, 2023. The platform where Davido performed that day is a recreation of the famous Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

According to the declaration, the honour highlights the significant contributions of Davido to the music industry in Nigeria and Internationally. The philanthropist who has made it a duty to donate annually to orphanages got another accolade in Atlanta Georgia in December 2023. Davido got a standing ovation from the lawmakers in Georgia after appearing as a guest during their meeting. He shared the good news with his fans on social media with clips from the ceremony. In the video, the senate president introduced him to the assembly and he got a round of applause from them. He was recognized as an Outstanding Georgia Citizen.

Wizkid Day in Minnesota

Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid joined the league of his colleagues to be honoured abroad in October 2018. The 'Essence' crooner was given a day, October 8, which was dedicated to him as Wizkid's Day by the governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton. He was honoured after becoming the first artist to sell out Skyway Theatre in October 2018. It was noted that the only artiste who had achieved that feat at that time was Beyonce. The feat was recently revisited by his fans in 2023 after an argument broke out on social media. Wizkid FC was debating on the networking app if truly their idol had such an honour and the proclamation letter was reposted.

Burna Boy Day in Boston

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy was celebrated recently in the City of Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The city named March 2, Burna Boy's Day. The decision to honour the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa was made by the city council and the proclamation was signed by councilor Rutheze Louijeune. According to the letter, Burna Boy has engaged in advocacy in several ways. It was also stated that his legacy serves as the reason the city has been amplifying the voices that had been silenced for a very long time. Reacting to the good news, he said it was an honour and he thanked the city for the recognition. He also noted that the goal of his music is to foster unity in the world.

Praiz Day in Minnesota

Nigerian singer, Praiz Adejo, was honoured in Minnesota by the governor, Mark Dayton. February 6th was dedicated as Praiz Adejo Day in the City of Minnesota, United States. The singer was on a tour of the city a few years ago when the governor decided to celebrate him. He shared the good news on social media while thanking God for his grace and all he has done for his music career. He also appreciated the city for the award.

Source: Legit.ng