American rap musician Nas has his roots back in Africa just like a lot of other blacks in different parts of the world

Interestingly, the rapper picked up his interest for music from his father, Olu Dara, who is a guitarist and singer

Legit.ng spotlights the rapper’s father who had his name changed after discovering his Nigerian roots

American rapper musician, Nas, is a favourite for many Nigerians especially after many fans found out that his family members have their roots in Nigeria.

The multiple-award-winning rapper is the son of popular American guitarist and singer, Olu Dara Jones.

American rapper Nas spotted with his dad Olu Dara. Photo: @nas

Source: Instagram

About Olu Dara

The rapper’s dad was originally born Charles Jones III on January 12, 1941, in Natchez, Mississippi. He schooled at Tennessee State University and that was where he traced his roots to the Yoruba people in Nigeria.

Having discovered his roots, All Music reports that Charles Jones had his name changed to Oluwadara, a name which translates to ‘God is Good’ in the Yoruba language.

Olu Dara's music

According to Wikipedia, Olu initially picked up an interest in music as a child and he ended up taking clarinet and piano lessons.

He kicked off his career in the Navy where he was a musician between the period of 1959-1964.

During the 70s and 80s, Olu was the leader and singer of a band immersed in the African-American tradition. The band played an eclectic mix of blues, jazz, and storytelling.

In 1998, Olu released his first album, In the world: From Natchez to New York. His second album, Neighbourhood, was released in 2001.

The project featured Dr John and Cassandra Wilson.

Nas wins first Grammy award

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that rapper Nas won a Grammy Award for the first time in his music career.

The veteran musician snagged the Best Rap Album category at the 2021 edition of the highly coveted award show.

Nas' fans from across the globe took to social media in excitement as many of them expressed joy that their fave finally won a Grammy.

