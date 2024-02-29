Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said he discussed the late TB Joshua with a then-governor of Lagos state

Soyinka said he took time to study the popular televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) before he died on June 5, 2021

He said TB Joshua fled the country to somewhere in Latin America before the plan to put him on trial began

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said he studied the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua while he was alive.

Soyinka stated this while reacting to the BBC 3-part documentary detailing stories of abuse, harassment, manipulation, and staged miracles at the Ikotun-Egbe-based church in Lagos.

Soyinka said he discussed TB Joshua with then Lagos governor Photo credit: @SCOANTBJoshua

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that popular online video-sharing platform, YouTube deleted TB Joshua's account following the BBC expose.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

TB Joshua fled before trial

According to SaharaReporters, Soyinka said he discussed TB Joshua with the then-Governor of Lagos about the collapsed SCOAN building before the popular televangelist left the country for somewhere in Latin America.

Soyinka stated this while speaking at the PUNCH 50th Anniversary Public Lecture on Recovering The Narrative.

The 89-year-old literary icon said the then-Lagos governor planned to put TB Joshua on trial before the man of God fled the country.

He said:

“I took some time to study that man, TB Joshua while he was still alive.

“I discussed him with the then-Governor of Lagos, who had plans to tell them to put him on trial. But then he took off and I think he ended up in Latin America, which is beginning to rival Nigeria for miracles and wonders, and packed theatre on stage, on television for people in possession and being cursed, and vomiting snakes and…all other kinds of illicit aspects of Nigerian spirituality. Leave BBC alone.”

Methods TB Joshua used to fake miracles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the six ways in which the late Prophet TB Joshua allegedly tricked worshippers into believing his fake miracle.

According to BBC, the findings involved more than 25 church insiders from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Ghana, the United States, South Africa and Germany.

Source: Legit.ng