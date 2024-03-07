Top Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy recently had talent manager Soso Soberekon rise to her defense on social media

This came after the billionaire daughter’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Taylor gave a shady response to her post on social media

Soso tackled Taylor and his response to Cuppy’s ex-boo sparked a series of interesting comments online

Popular Nigerian singer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy’s drama with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, has taken a new turn.

This time around, famous Nigerian socialite and talent manager, Soso Soberekon, rose to her defense.

Soso Soberekon's reply to DJ Cuppy's ex-boyfriend trends. Photos: @sososoberekon, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Recall that it was earlier reported on how DJ Cuppy has shared a post with an interesting caption on social media and Ryan made sure to respond by shading her.

Ryan Taylor’s reaction to DJ Cuppy’s post drew an unexpected and surprising response from Soso who attempted to put the British boxer in his place.

The talent manager instructed Ryan to keep quiet while also mocking his financial state by calling him a poor man. Soso wrote:

“Poor man fem there!”

See a screenshot of the exchange below:

Reactions as Soso blasts DJ Cuppy’s ex-boyfriend Taylor

Soso Soberekon’s reply to Cuppy’s ex-bae drew the attention of many netizens. While some of them commended him for defending her, others wondered how it concerned him.

Read some of their comments below:

verydarkblackman:

“That guy no sabi Nigerians even if them no like cuppy,against any other race and country they will defend cuppy…let the dragging begin.”

bolbelle:

“Why’s he still lurking around her page? It seems our billionaire princess doesn’t know how to use the block button because “unbillionaires” like us for don block the werey .”

queenofdsun:

“He is stalking her na Fake oyinbo be dis one .”

aduke_luxury_store:

“Sososoberekon . E say poor man, FEM! God abeg o. But honestly having money as a woman is so sweet! No be everytime una go dey beg! ”

wots.blog:

“Soso calling Ryan poor man is so funny, like Ryan can buy Soso as pet.”

Hennabytara:

“Wetin be soso own .”

Cribsncradles:

“Thank you Soso .”

beautybrandbyeve:

“One bottle of beer for Soso.”

Susylicious_diva:

“How much does Soso even have sef that he is calling someone a poor man?”

richieray19:

“You all think Ryan is a poor man and it makes me laugh... do you all think cuppy would have agreed to date him if he didn't have his own name? He clearly stated that even Cuppy cannot afford to be in certain places or rooms where he belongs is true and it is not a lie. because Cuppy can't afford to be in the boxing ring with him lol.”

Damisi.i:

“I love how we Nigerians fight for our own . Finishhhhhhh him!!!”

next_autos:

“You Dey call your fellow man poor man , wetin man really do man .”

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy replied to her former lover over claims he made.

Taylor had said that he left her because she was a terrible driver. In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of her eating at a restaurant.

According to her, the only dumping she can get is from the dumpling.

