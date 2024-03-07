Popular Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has set a high bar for other baby daddies after pampering his baby mama Davita on her birthday

The music star’s partner turned 27 on March 6, 2024, and Zlatan went all out to spoil her with mouthwatering gifts including a brand-new Benz

Videos from Davita’s luxury birthday party made the rounds online and netizens shared their thoughts

Top Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile recently went all out to celebrate his baby mama, Davita Lamai’s birthday.

The mother of the music star’s son turned a new age of 27 on March 6, 2024, and Zlatan made the occasion a very memorable one for her.

The Zanku crooner splurged millions on a brand new Mercedes Benz for Davita and a video capturing her shocked reaction was posted on social media.

However, that was not all, Zlatan also threw a big birthday party for his baby mama and a number of music industry bigwigs were in attendance. Despite gifting her a car, the music star also bought other luxury designer items for the mother of his son on her birthday.

See the heartwarming video compilations below:

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile’s baby mama’s birthday

The sweet videos of Zlatan showing love to his baby mama on her birthday warmed many hearts on social media. Netizens commended him for taking care of her. Read some of their comments below:

Softnsleekevents__:

“As it should be!!! The least you can do is respect your baby mama. Zlatan keeps changing the narrative in his own sweet way. A sweet guy❤️.”

siromarr:

“This part Dey sweet when tough time comes dem go forget say man do something before.”

Mikky_wheelz:

“THAT’S THE MOTHER OF HIS CHILD SHE DESERVE MORE.”

Kwin_oma1:

“Before you people start comparing she is not just his baby mama but also his lover. Make you no go dey except something like this from a married man or a man that has a gf.”

Comely_hub:

“God blesses all intentional men who shows love ,express it and appreciate their wives or Baby mama.”

dunhy_of_dunhytrends:

“Awwww….I’m so happy for her.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Who isn't elated for her?? She's so pretty btw....”

cynosure_by_lami:

“Who tell u say dem never marry?”

Buqi_print:

“His wife not baby mama .”

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:

“Na him wife which one be babymama.”

