DJ Cuppy's ex-fiancee Ryan Taylor has cast a shade at her barely hours after clapping back at the billionaire daughter

Ryan Taylor shared a video of him driving a Porsche while insinuating he drove past his former lover

The boxer's video didn't go down well with many Nigerian netizens who flooded his page to clap back at him

Nigerian billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy and ex-fiancé Ryan Taylor, have been trending online over their exchanges.

Legit.ng recently reported that the drama between the former lovebirds started after Cuppy fired a shade at her former lovers, including Ryan, who was very quick to reply to her in the comment section.

Cuppy's ex shares video of him driving an expensive ride. Credit: @ryan_taylor @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Ryan Taylor continues to shade Cuppy

Ryan, who dated and engaged in 2023, has refused to turn a blind eye to her post as he recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of him driving an expensive whip, Porshe.

The boxer also added a caption that appeared to be a shade directed at Cuppy.

Ryan wrote:

"Driving past my ex’s. In my Porsche."

Watch a video of DJ Cuppy's ex Ryan Taylor driving a Porsche below:

Nigerian netizens flood Ryan Taylor's page

Several Nigerians have since flooded the boxer's page, as many criticised him for shading his former lover. Legit.ng capture some of the comments, see them below:

olaola4856:

"But Cuppy is right tho,all you do is drive nice cars around the street but what locations do you go to? Her father is a billionaire,what does your dad do?"

naija_rich_kids:

"Are you stalking her page. How did you catch stray bullet so quickly."

iamprestigeous:

"Without cuppy, u wouldn't be know, you wouldn't be driving that Porsche, without cuppy, u wouldn't have had this much followers and engagement, yes without cuppa u probably would never had exited on SM."

fairycious:

"You’re not on the list of ex she was talking about don’t feel important!"

_dhipz:

"You’re so petty! She didn’t even mention you! You still love her and she clearly doesn’t want you."

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover

b had reported that DJ Cuppy had replied her former lover over claims he made.

Taylor had said that he left her because she was a terrible driver.

In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of her eating at a restaurant. According to her, the only dumping she can get is from the dumpling.

