Top singer Davido’s American ex-girlfriend Anita Brown has once again come under the radar of Nigerians

Just recently, the young lady shared a video of herself cat-walking on social media and many Nigerians had issues with it

This led to harsh words being traded between Anita and netizens as they blasted each other online

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged American ex-girlfriend, Anita Brown, recently trended online after netizens camped on her page to throw insults.

It all started when the controversial black-American businesswoman shared a video of herself cat-walking on her Instagram page.

Davido's ex-bae Anita Brown and Nigerians trade words. Photos: @Ninatheelite, @davido

The clip caught the attention of many Nigerians for various reasons with many of them mocking her appearance and describing her with harsh words.

This led to a heated exchange in Anita’s comment section as she did not back down and also fired back at her detractors.

In a screenshot of the drama that went viral online, some netizens blasted Davido for having anything to do with Anita Brown as they laughed at her appearance. According to one netizen, the DMW boss doesn’t discriminate and can even get down with actress Aunty Ramota.

Anita on the other hand made sure to insult Africans and stated that there was no fertile land on the continent. She also added that Davido loves American women like her.

See the screenshot of Anita Brown’s exchange with Nigerians below:

Netizens react as Anita Brown and Nigerians trade words

The heated exchange between Davido’s ex-girlfriend and Nigerian netizens soon spread online and drew more comments from others. Read some of them below:

Arikeeee_:

“If Davido was faithful to his partner, all this nonsense won't have happen.”

goldy_jane5:

“"No fertile land in Africa" coming from someone that her fore fathers were probably from Nnewi before they got sold during slave trade.”

ellee_bae:

“Not enough fertile soil in Africa, OBO how did you fall for this one now‍♀️.”

Pepepretti_herself:

“Please, y’all, let sleeping dog lie. Don’t trigger her to start very long episodes .”

daisybaby_1:

“Being with Davido will forever be on her CV and Resume. Her biggest flex. I will be proud too.”

bigbaby_cartoon:

“Does your world revolve around him ? anyways chioma is still the one with the rings and twins.”

jennifer_chy1:

“So what happened to the pregnancy? Abi she done born? The stomach is snatched already .”

l.tobiloba:

“Na Davido I really blame wey go sleep with this American Ekuke. Leg bend like ogunfe legs.”

ijerondu:

“I am sorry . This is what David reduced himself too . Didn’t he see another lady if he wanted to cheat ? He had to choose a trans.”

Anita Brown sends message to Davido over newborn twins

Still on Anita Brown, Legit.ng reported that she sent her well wishes to Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma, following the news that they welcomed a set of twins.

The young lady spurred reactions with how she took in the good news.

To end any lingering differences, the controversial American model wished OBO and Chioma the best of luck in life.

Source: Legit.ng