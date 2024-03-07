Ryan, the boxer who once dated DJ Cuppy, has responded to the shade she threw her former lovers

The disc jockey had stated that she hasn't come across any of her former lovers because they can never be where she goes without her help

Reacting to her claim, Ryan also made a post and said he has not come across her because she cannot be where he goes without his help

Ryan Talyor, cyclist and boxer, who dated DJ Cuppy a few years ago has reacted after the DJ took a swipe at her former lover.

The Oxford Master degree graduate had made a post where she claimed that she had not ran into any of the men she once dated. According to her, all of them don't have the influence that can take them where she can be without her help.

Ryan Talyor responds to DJ Cuppy's shade. Photo credt @cuppymusic.

Source: Instagram

Responding to the post, the boxer said it was the same with him. He noted that he has not ran into DJ Cuppy because she cannot afford to enter the places he can be without him.

Recall that after the two love bird went their separate ways, Ryan stated reason he left his former lovers. According to him, all his exes were terrible drivers.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the response given by Taylor to DJ Cuppy post. Here are some of the comments below:

@chisom_sommie:

"Oga are you the only person she has dated ?"

@that_igboticgirl:

"Serves her right men can talk too stop shutt!ng them up while doing n@nsense and assume they are men and are not ment talk."

@abelpter:

"I can’t believe this guy propose to DJ cuppy two days after they met and she accepted and was shinning teeth sharing the news on social media."

@fomieeee:

"Ryan? Obsessed as much??"

@deepcoremelanin:

"Ryan and Israel DMW,same Joe,different ethnicity!"

@flygirl_deybee:

"Ryan and juju no difference."

@rhebekka_uti':

"Battle of exes."

@a.y.e.i_:

"This Ryan na juju of abroad o, e no wan make ex drink water drop cup."

@cheemaoz:

"Ryan, rest n’aha Jesus."

@beediva5:

"Funny enough that quote has been in existence since forever, she didn’t even make that up."

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had replied her former lover who is a boxer over claims he made.

Taylor had said that he left her because she was a terrible driver.

In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of her eating at a restaurant. According to her, the only dumping she can get is from the dumpling.

Source: Legit.ng