Jimmie Akinsola, in a video, recounted his experience with Timini, Zubby Michael and others during a trip to Kigali, Rwanda

The media personality expressed surprise over the display of love Zubby Michael received from female fans who recognised him in Kigali

The new video from a reality show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu comes amid the ongoing conversation about the biggest actor between Zubby and Timini

Nigerian media personality Jimmie Akinsola in a recent video, couldn't help but express how surprised he was over the show of love Zubby Michael received from female fans in Kigali.

Jimmie, who is also one of the stars on a reality show 'Ebuka Turns Up Africa' hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, appeared to have supported Zubby's claim of being a bigger actor than Timini.

Zubby Michael was the centre of attention

Jimmie, in a video from the show, recalled how he had expected Ebuka to gain attention when he, Zubby, Timini and others visited a basketball court to watch a match in Kigala, Rwanda.

Zubby, who was reluctant to watch the game with others, stole the show as he was seen posing for the camera with some female fans who were excited to see him.

Recounting his experience, Jimmie said:

"I thought Ebuka was going to be the centre of all attention but I was exposed to the fact that Zubby Michael is bad. This girl go crazy like oh my God, Zubby, oh please my day is made, and I am like what is going on, Zubby what did you do to her? He was like she is a fan she has seen my movies."

Watch video of Zubby Michael refusing to watch a ball match with others

Reactions trail video of Zubby Michael in Kigali

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

DedesVibe:

"Zubby started before Timini and besides it's easier to get popularity when you go for quantity first before quality. You will see ten Zubby movies on AM before you see one Timini movie, even that will be on the higher DStv packages."

LilianUjunwa8:

"Eze ndi ara for a reason."

ownMyShame:

"Zubby is bigger ,Timini can enter a random market and nobody will recognise him."

BlankMinnd:

"Zubby is definitely bigger. Timini has his fans and that’s good for him but Zubby has more reach and is more commercially viable than Timini."

Phynasforever:

"Only now una know? Me who is a South African I know more of Zubby’s Michael movies than of Timini."

Timini claps back at Zubby Michael

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Timini Egbuson hit back at his colleague Zubby Michael, who bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him.

Timini expressed displeasure at Zubby's claim, stating that his colleague did not know enough about him.

Timini, who recounted how he ended up in the trenches as a child, further alleged that Zubby flaunts borrowed cars online.

