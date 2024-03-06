Controversial Nigerian socialite, Daniel Regha, has reacted to the ongoing debate about Zubby Michael and Timini Egbuson’s acting skills

Recall that social media users started to take sides on the topic of who is the better actor between the two men

Daniel Regha shared his own opinion online while noting that the comparison was a disrespectful one

Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Timini Egbuson’s ongoing debate about who is the better actor has drawn a reaction from X (Twitter) personality, Daniel Regha.

Recall that it all started when Zubby described himself as the biggest actor in Africa and Timini countered his claim.

Daniel Regha names the better actor between Zubby Michael and Timini Egbuson. Photos: @_timini, @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

This then led to a debate on social media about who has the better acting skill between both men. Daniel Regha did not fail to share his two cents on the matter.

On his official X page, the controversial personality called it a big disrespect to Zubby for Timini to be compared to him.

According to Regha, Timini is not a better actor than Zubby. He added that the 36-year-old actor has only been fortunate to feature in more cinema movies, hence his popularity.

In his words:

“Timini isn't a better actor than Zubby Michael, he's only privileged to have starred in a lot of cinema movies & blockbusters, hence his massive popularity. Zubby literally k!lls every movie role, but same can n¤t be said for Timini. This comparison is a disrespectf to Zubby. No offense.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha drops two cents

Following Daniel Regha’s take on the comparison between Timini and Zubby Micheal, some netizens also shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

SP agreed that Regha had some valid points:

Rita is of the opinion that they are both great actors in their different fields:

Tois claims that Timini only enjoys fine boy privileges:

King said both men are talented:

Ta Ta Ta rated Timini above Zubby:

Fran6 said Zubby is better than most Nollywood actors:

Ahlex noted that people have been disrespecting Zubby:

Timini claps back at Zubby Michael

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Timini Egbuson hit back at his colleague Zubby Michael, who bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him.

Timini expressed displeasure at Zubby's claim, stating that his colleague did not know enough about him.

Timini, who recounted how he ended up in the trenches as a child, further alleged that Zubby flaunts borrowed cars online.

Source: Legit.ng