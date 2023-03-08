Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently revealed the extent some supporters of Peter Obi the Obidients went in their bid to destroy her career

Toyin Abraham made this revelation as a guest speaker while on a Twitter space; she shared how some Peter Obi supporters reached out to Netflix to remove her film from the platform

The actress also shared how she woke up daily to curses and insults heaped on her son, husband and her entire family

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham finally reveals why she can never support or join the Obidient movement.

The movie star was recently on a Twitter space organised by social media influencer Ogbeni Dipo. Toyin, while on the space shared how some members of the Obidient movement tried to destroy her career and take away her means of livelihood.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham shares how Obidients tried to destroy her career and life. Photo credit:@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

During the session, the mother of one shared how Peter Obi supporters petitioned Netflix to remove her movies from their platforms.

She also shared screenshots of some of the messages some Obidients sent to Checkers Custard threatening to boycott the brand unless they removed Toyin Abraham as one of the brand ambassadors.

Toyin also shared the heap of curses daily hurled at her and her son just because she supported Tinubu for the presidency over Peter Obi.

Listen to Toyin Abraham lament about her Obidients tried to destroy her career:

See how netizens reacted to the revelation made by Toyin Abraham about Obidients

@todah11:

"Can you all leave this woman alone? You cannot kill this woman o. You can't. It's now becoming irritating."

@ajoke_nike:

"Untill you people kill her with ur oriburuku..wicked people cursing ur fellow human being all in d name of election."

@kaffy2931:

"Wetin Eniola badmus go come do.......I think she's the most bullied.......also Iyabo ojo.........Dem bully those people too much........You should have mind your business."

@anyi_tabe_tj:

"If you have to keep on explaining yourself or why you choose a particular candidate,it means there's a problem somewhere. As a celebrity, take out time to reflect. You still have your business and life after the election."

@mz_whumie:

"Must everyone support Peter obi, the fact that they are forcing him on everyone is annoying."

@sheytayo:

"Idiot your sin worth more than make dey report you to Netflix. All of you that supported Tinubu should hide your face in shame after seeing what your principal did during the election. The gross misconduct is shocking."

@1_hot_ice:

"The portable part got me."

@abikeade_wealth:

"Hmmmmmm, this is really so unfair."

@flora_t_baby:

"It's time we start to give them back, they can't destroy our Toyin career like this o. Just because of her choice Igbos has that bad habit, if you don't support them, you're automatically there enemy. Obi is not Saint either."

@bakarezhainab:

"Wicked people, God of thunder will strike y’ll kilode, Kilo sele?

Toyin Abraham continues to defend herself from trolls, gets compared to Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has continued to face trolls on social media over her political choice.

The Ijakumo actress recently admitted that her colleague, Funke Akindele, is her master in the movie industry.

It all started when a social media troll attacked Toyin Abraham for supporting APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

