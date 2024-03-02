Actress Funmi Awelewa has shared a video of the memories she had with her colleague Sisi Quadri who passed away recently

The actress and the deceased looked like they had a close relationship, as the video showed them having playful moments

She expressed how heartbroken she was, and some of her fans noted that Sisi Quadri's passing hit the actress more

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa has reacted to the passing of her colleague Quadri Oyebamiji Tolani, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

Funmi Awelewa shared some fun moments with Sisi Quadri. Image credit: @iamsisiquadir. @funmiawelewa/Instagram

She shared a video of herself and the late role interpreter having some fun moments. Aside from having conversations, they also took some memorable pictures.

The actress captioned the video with some heartbreaking emojis, which got her fans consoling her.

Some of her fans said they were aware of the close relationship Funmi had with the 44-year-old actor. Hence, it would be a hard pill to swallow, knowing that he is no more.

Several of the late actor's colleagues, like actress Regina Chukwu, revealed how he impacted their careers.

See the video of Funmi and her moments with the late Sisi Quadri below:

Colleagues, fans console Funmi

Funmi's colleague Muyiwa Ademola and her fans took to her comments section to console her on the passing of Sisi Quadri. See some of their reactions below:

@authenticmuy:

"So sorry dear, it is well. You are the first person that started projecting him, you believed so much in him & his craft. May the Almighty comfort you and his family."

jayeola_omokehinde:

"Morili thank you so much for what you did for sisi people may not agree with me but I believe you singlehandedly brought him back to limelight. May his soul rest in peace."

@bossladydash:

"Immediately I saw the news, my mind went to you straight. My condolences boo."

@strongndbeautiful_:

"This hits differently with you babes , sorry for your loss , may Heaven accept him."

@prettymeeyah05:

"This is so disheartening. PIs accept my heartfelt condolences, May the Lord give you fortitude to bear the loss."

bimspicy27:

"I know this loss is going to hit u differently, still feels like a dream, YouTube will be so boring to some of us that are addicted to him.. May his soul rest in peace."

alayomi500:

"When I heard the news yesterday, I first thought of you and kemity. God will comfort u sis."

ayinke_fabricshouse:

"It’s really sad. May his soul rest in peace."

@latestceleb1:

"The real ones don't last."

Sisi Quadri complaining over his health

