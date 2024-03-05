Late Nigerian actor Mr Ibu’s death has shined a spotlight on his marriage in comparison to his colleague, Olu Jacobs’ own

Shortly after the comic actor’s demise, a netizen claimed that marriage failed Mr Ibu and blamed it on the quality of wife he married

The tweep’s post sparked a heated debate on social media with netizens speaking on Olu Jacobs and Mr Ibu’s marriage

After the death of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, the discussion of marriage and the choice of a person’s life partner started to trend on social media.

Recall that the comic actor died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, after a prolonged battle with an illness amid the family drama surrounding him.

Nigerian man compares Mr Ibu and Olu Jacobs' marriages.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Mr Ibu’s demise, an X user, Ajinwa, went online to claim that the late actor’s marriage failed him. Not stopping there, the tweep compared the comedian to another veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, who is married to actress Joke Silva.

According to Ajinwa, the same marriage that failed Mr Ibu served Olu Jacobs well, seeing as his wife has remained committed to loving and caring for him despite his illness. The tweep explained that it all boiled down to the quality of the women they both got married to.

He wrote:

“Marriage failed Mr Ibu. The same Marriage is sustaining Olu Jacobs.

The difference between these two marriages is the quality of wife they married.

Joke Silva is committed to loving and taking care of a man who no longer remembers her or the times they’ve shared.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man compares Mr Ibu and Olu Jacobs’ marriages

Ajinwa’s tweet soon became quite controversial after it spread on social media. It led to many netizens dropping their hot takes and condemning the poster for making such comparisons.

Read some of their comments below:

Shehu noted that it was senseless to make such comparisons because nobody knows the kind of husband and father Mr Ibu was:

Sapphire blamed Mr Ibu’s death on his illness and not his marriage:

This tweep told people to marry rubbish if they liked:

Marco was displeased by the comparison:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

flipafinessecreators:

“Not only the quality of wife they married, let me be accountable for once. It's also because of the quality of life Jacob lived when he was younger and how he treated his wife. Treat your spouse well, e get why!”

Ogaslove:

“Make una rest. Where is Mr Ibu's first wife before fame? This is what happened to men who think they replace good women in their lives. If God bless you with a good partner, don't allow stupidity to make you lose them.”

Queenloveth____:

“Dey there dey whine your mouth,na how you treat your wife and kids wen una dey young them go treat you wen una old…you no even remember to drop quote.”

rubydennis2090:

“Honestly, it's appalling. Mr Ibu was dear to us but he knew what he was doing. I don't know why most people act like only the woman is an adult while the man is a baby. Therefore, they excuse the man of any fault. So, they blame everything on the woman.”

Yhulukluvly:

“The disrespect on Ibu's wife started the moment jasmine entered that family.”

mary_gold_fashion:

“They are busy blaming the women for an irresponsible man mistake as usual . Check the life of Jacob and the life of Mr Ibu before y’all blame the woman. When they say stay one place, stick to your family, love and support your wife while you are healthy, una think say nah joke. The life of mr Ibu’s and Mr Jacob is a topical example of the irresponsible and a irresponsible man ending.”

Eby_fragrance:

“As usual, blame the wife and ignore the man that brought a grown up woman into his home all in the name of an adopted daughter.”

Mr Ibu praises adopted daughter Jasmine on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Mr Ibu’s alleged final interaction with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, has emerged on social media.

The movie star who was bedridden at the hospital was reportedly spotted a few hours before his death speaking with Jasmine.

In the video which was posted on Instagram by @Ynaija and spotted by Legit.ng, Jasmine was seen with the ailing actor at the hospital when he started to shower her with praises and words of endearment.

