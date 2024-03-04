An old video of the late John Okafor 'Mr Ibu' expressing his desire to witness his 100th birthday has emerged online

In the video, the veteran actor disclosed that his mother lived till she was 90 before she passed on

Believing he would tow the same path, Mr Ibu revealed his ambition to leave a history in the country before he dies

As Nigerians and celebrities in the movie industry pen tributes to the late veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, an old video from his 61st birthday has resurfaced on social media.

Mr Ibu, a die-hard fan of Premier League club Chelsea, expressed gratitude to his maker while announcing his age in the old video.

Mr Ibu said he wanted to leave a history behind in Nigeria. Credit: @realmribu

Mr Ibu wants to live up to 100

The veteran comic actor desired to witness 100, especially as his mum passed away at 90.

In another clip, Mr Ibu stressed that even though he does not know what will happen when he eventually turns 100, he wishes to leave a history in the country before he dies.

"I do not know what is going to happen when I get to 100 years but I know that I want to leave a history in this country," the late Mr Ibu said.

Mr Ibu dies at 62

Unfortunately for the Nollywood veteran, he passed on at 62 on a sick bed.

In a statement, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, revealed with great sadness that Mr Ibu had died from a cardiac arrest.

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's old video

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions; see them below:

yeyeoge4real:

"Man proposes,God disposes. Rest in peace."

nyash_kartel_dem:

"Legends live forever."

eliz_exotic_hair:

"May ur gentle soul rest in perfect peace , forever we will miss u."

kokopay_wallet:

"Omg I can’t still believe that the legend is gone."

Pastor gives prophecy about Mr Ibu's death

Legit.ng recently reported that a pastor, Robert Jr, shared a clip from his church's December 31, 2023, cross-over service where he foresaw Mr Ibu's demise.

In a video attached to the post, Robert Jr told his congregation to pray for three Nollywood legends after he prophesied about their deaths in 2024.

In his words:

"Nollywood legends are gone. Zack Orji gone. Amechi Muonagor gone. Mr Ibu gone... We need to pray for these people."

