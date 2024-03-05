Veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s demise has brought to light a series of developments about his life and family

A video reemerged on social media of the comic film star recounting his generational history of poisoning

Mr Ibu opened up on how his father and brothers died after they were poisoned and how he was also a victim

Late Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu’s death, has brought to light his generational history of poisoning.

The comic actor who died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, spoke in an old video of how several members of his family died from poisoning.

Mr Ibu was in the hospital for months before finally passing on. Photos: @realmribu

Mr Ibu, who was also a victim of poisoning on several occasions, was seen speaking with an interviewer as he explained how his father and brothers got poisoned.

How Mr Ibu's family members were poisoned

According to the late movie star, his father was poisoned, and he died from it. His older brother and younger brothers also died of poisoning. Mr Ibu then added that even though he was also poisoned, he was able to go somewhere to get it removed, and he survived it.

Speaking further, the late actor, however, noted that he got poisoned again by the same person when he went to the village, and he tried his best also to get it removed.

In his words:

“My father was poisoned, he died. One of my elder brothers was poisoned, he died. My direct younger brother was poisoned and he died. This time around, I was poisoned and I tried the best I could to vomit it, somebody came and took me somewhere and I vomited it, so I cancelled dying. They gave me poison again, the same person, I went to the village, that was where he gave it to me and I tried the best I could to get rid of it in the village, the people could not take me to where I could do it.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Ibu’s family’s poisoning history

The resurfaced video of the late Mr Ibu speaking on how he lost different members of his family to poisoning drew reactions from netizens. A number of them noted that the actor should have been more careful.

Read some of their comments below:

lady_victoria_obidi:

“Rest on Legend.”

Lady_victoria_obidi:

“Ah ah!”

Son_of_adesomo:

“So no one from the family could call the master poison chief in order to stop the wicked art.”

Pamela_eyo:

“He knew all these, he should have been extra careful I know say na God dey protect sha.He should not have even gone to the village. Kai.”

Poshestchaell:

“Not every poison is physical.”

Video of Mr Ibu's body leaving morgue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the moment late Mr Ibu's body was taken away from the morgue.

In a video posted on Instagram by @_tosinsilverdam and spotted by Legit.ng, Mr Ibu’s corpse was seen being surrounded by onlookers as the hospital staff wheeled him away from the morgue. It was gathered that the comic actor died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

The late film star's wife, Stellamaris, was spotted in the video. She was seen wearing an all-black outfit to mourn her late husband while watching them wheel his body away.

