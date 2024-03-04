Two comic Nigerian actors, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu have mourned their colleague, Mr. Ibu

In a video sighted online, the two were at a location in Ghana when they heard the sad news

According to them, they had to quit shooting and took permission because they were heartbroken to have continued with work

The sad news of the demise of late actor, John Okafor, aka, Mr Ibu has continued to generate emotions a few hours after his last breath.

Legit.ng had reported that the comic actor passed away in hospital a few weeks after he was discharged. Many Nigerians, including the president and other politicians, mourned the late actor.

Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum, joined other people to mourn the departed. According to them, the late Mr Ibu was a vessel load of comedy. They noted that he brought healing to many.

Victor Osuagwu, Charles Awurum mourn Mr Ibu. Photo credit @therealmribu/@ndawurum/@realvictoroasuagwu

Source: Instagram

Awurum says he looks up to Ibu

In the recording, Charles Awurum noted that he got into the movie industry before Mr Ibu, but at a point, he had to be looking up to him for inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that the late comic actor transformed a lot of lives with his talent.

Osuagwu, Awurum say goodnight to Mr Ibu

The two actors said they were busy on location when they heard the sad news and they were devastated. They had to leave the place.

They also added that they took permission from the producer of the film to mourn their friend. They said good night to Mr Ibu and added that he should take care of himself where he was.

Recall that the two actors have been in Ghana with Ramsey Noah, shooting at Lil Win's location.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip of what Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum said about late Mr Ibu. Here are some of the comments below:

@funmieshey:

"I'm sorry really sorry but it's hard to take these men serious."

@ayoifychukwu:

"The other man is mot taking it well. Rest in peace Mr Ibu."

@miss_ngohze:

"Both of you should learn and put your families in unity and take your health as your number one priority. I might seem small but don't forget advice can come from anywhere."

@3k.kiddieshub:

"Chai two comedians in a month. Rest in peace legend."

@favorr_u:

"God rest the soul of our legend."

@i_am_graciousdiamond:

"Rest in peace legendary Mr Ibe."

@e_klasic_jackets:

"Victor is aging so well."

@marix_mary:

"Wo d sound no necessary abeg. RIP legend."

@the_highlime:

"Abeg get out. This guy's never even come around when he was sick... U guys hated him ... So much competition. So much hatred , make whona rest."

@hopeadelebe:

"Rest in peace."

May Edochie mourns Mr ibu

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie's wife had penned an emotional message while mourning the late comic actor, Mr Ibu.

Mr Ibu was reported to have died of cardiac arrest following several months of his ill health.

Edochie shared her pain and tears publicly as she questioned the essence of life.

Source: Legit.ng