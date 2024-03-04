Portable Zazu has sent a message to artists who may want to collaborate with him after his recent feature with Skepta

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner listed conditions that must be met before he would consider a feature

The street-pop crooner also clapped back at critics referring to him as a 'Trenches boy,' stirring reactions from online users

Controversial street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, in a trending video, listed conditions to be met before he considers working with any artiste following his hit collaboration with UK rapper Skepta.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable and Skepta recently linked up a new jam titled, ‘Tony Montana.'

Portable sends a message to colleagues who want to feature him.

Source: Instagram

Portable lists new conditions

The Zeh Nation label boss, who recently returned to the country, in a video from an Instagram live session, bragged about his newest status after being ridiculed as a ‘Trenches boy' by some critics.

Portable stated that colleagues seeking to work with him on a music project must be willing to lick his foot and gift him a car.

“People talked down on me, called me trenches boy who did not package himself but Skepta helped me. If you want to feature me on a song, you will have to lick my foot and buy me a car, unless God sends me to you,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Zazu gives conditions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

_Tiga_b:

"Who go help you no go stress you."

bellaoflag1:

"They talked down on you bcuz that’s who you are, the trend will soon be over."

Tosinoyedapo1:

"Real....them don us mouth spoil bro finish."

bellaoflag1:

"Lol, coming from someone that will soon tell us the truth about skepta soon, he’ll always be a local artist and that’s the fact, Lick your foot cracks me up a big time cuz the trend is just the the mean time."

AshE_Nuel:

"This guy is riding on Grace, but he should be careful, pride goes before a downfall and you can be a global superstar, the day Nigerians reason your matter with unity, you go either blow more or bust patapata.."

itjossboss:

"Be calming down."

Teesaids:

"People wey go suffer for Portable hand go many ooo."

Portables cries out to Skepta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable cried out online after his song was locked on some international platforms.

In a viral voice note, Portable called on Skepta for assistance.

He, however, added that he would love to lock all his music as well so that people would not have access to it.

Source: Legit.ng