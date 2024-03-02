An interracial couple has become a huge sensation on the TikTok app after showing off their amazing dance moves

In a captivating video, the duo danced to a viral beat on the platform ‘Pluto dance’ by fast-rising Nigerian singer Shalipopi

Massive reactions trailed the video as many netizens stormed the comments section to applaud the couple and gush over their bond

A video of an interracial couple performing the Pluto dance has captivated the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The intriguing clip shared via TikTok by @bestcouples2023 showed the duo dancing to Shalipopi’s viral sound, Pluto.

Interracial couple shows off dance moves Photo credit: @bestcouples2023/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple melts hearts with incredible dance moves

The couple’s synergy and visible bond in the clip made it more worthwhile to watch and netizens couldn’t resist their charm.

In the clip, each of the duo gently held on to the other’s shirt as they sweetly vibed to the rhythm of the song playing in the background.

Reactions trail video of interracial couple

Social media users who watched the video took turns to write positive comments about the interracial couple's sweet relationship.

@brobbeykate1 asked:

"Please I want you to teach me how to do and get white man I mean the app."

@bbig_shuga reacted:

"Does your husband have any single person in the family?? I'm single too please."

@user84453248777472 said:

"Pls look for my own white oh let him come and marry me."

@goddess_ani_ta added:

"Truth is that he Acts as if he is stiffed, let him ginger na. I come in peace oo."

@blessedorphan1 said:

"Abeg my own be say make una try Dey run all the necessary test with this men before anything very important. Congratulations."

@nnenna80 added:

"We love your husband. He loves you very much and he shows it. Enjoy your life!"

@pappylokey202 added:

"Abeg give me your husband username for Facebook, make I run ID me for him hand."

Watch the video below:

