Talented Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson recently caught the attention of netizens after he shared his sentiments on getting married early

The Nollywood’s hot boy revealed that one of the things that disturb him most is the realisation that he should have married earlier

While on a visual podcast show, she spoke on the difficulties of finding true love at this point in his career

Nollywood’s lover boy, Timini Egbuson, has revealed one of the biggest mistakes he made in his life.

During a recent interview with Madeux Africa, he mentioned that he wished he had gotten married earlier, noting the higher chances of finding true love then compared to now that he has gained recognition.

Timini Egbuson talks about early marriage. Credit: @_timini

Source: Instagram

Timini went on to say that it was difficult for him to know who was truly for him at this point in life, and that it was also more challenging to open up to true love since it requires you to completely let your guard down.

He also revealed in the same interview that he preferred dating Nigerian girls abroad to dating Nigerian girls at home. He claimed that it was simpler to flow with them and get along with them than with Nigerian girls who live in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below

Nigerians react to Timini Egbuson’s video about marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_being_mercy:

"That guy interviewing him couldn’t just let him speak or what???. My niggga Shattaaaaaaaap!.

"Nah you Dey ask question, nah you Dey overshadow response. Ina pu ara? "

litty_tile:

"And that’s where “relocating to a village to disguise as a poor man” comes in.

topman_tech:

"No truer words. When you start doing well. You can hardly tell who loves you for you. Relationships or platonic friendships wise."

learn_tech_skills_today:

"At a stage when you start progressing, it will be hard to know who truly loves you."

bouncequotes:

"We don use wife do girlfriend now we dey fear for our life now. If you know how scared I am to loose myself up for love now, You’ll be praying for me. “I love you” be like whining to me now."

Timini slams fan

Legit.ng had reported that Timini had slammed female fans who said that he was not a handsome man.

The lady had taken to X to tweet that women should wake up and realize that the actor was nothing close to being a good-looking man.

Responding to the tweet, Timini also asked the lady if she was a fine lady.

Source: Legit.ng