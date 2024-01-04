Zubby Michael has expressed his sated of mind after the government canceled accreditation certificates from some foreign institutions

The Federal Government had stopped some higher institutions from Benin Republic and Togo from awarding some certificates

The actor said that he has seen some people who are "mugus" bragging of having honorary doctorate degrees

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has reacted to the move made by the Federal Government to stop the accreditation of certificates from some higher institutions of learning in Benin Republic and Togo.

Legit.ng had reported that the government had stopped some institutions in Benin Republic and Togo from giving out certificates after one was given to a journalist within six weeks.

Reacting to the news, Zubby Michael expressed how excited he was about the development. He noted that it is a welcome development as he has seen some "mugus" bagging honorary degrees from such institutions.

Recall that some of his colleagues in the movie-making business bagged honorary degrees last year from different universities in Benin Republic and Togo.

Fans react to the post made by the actor

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@kattyasima':

"Our Dr. celebrities left the group chat."

@lolly4pf:

"Yes ooo ….. because if dem don go Bene dem go dey do like say dem go USA … Bene wey I fit carry car enter."

@vickyranky06:

"Who’s he referring to i wanna knw so bad."

@nwadakindness:

"So many of those doctorate degrees aren't deserving."

@ibn_abdulkareem__':

"How can mugu be dr am with him oo."

@officialadele1_of_iboropa:

"Nigeria Universities ain’t left out too! They can’t suspend just like that but rather intensify the verifications of such degrees."

@onyi_eze_001':

"All this Aboki that can’t even spell their names but have PhD. Backyard PhD. Rabiu Kwankwaso has PhD in water resources and nobody know where he got that PhD from maybe he got it from one those universities in Benin and Togo."

@peterr_deee:

"So many Doctors go vex."

@victoriaansa:

"Tor, this one mouth no get filter."

@_uniqueherself:

"Painful or not it should be done, why mugu go dey answer Dr. Abeg oooo School shouldn’t be Scam."

