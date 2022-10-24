Bella Shmurda has finally realised the need to spend money wisely and invest in his future

The singer, in an interview sighted online, revealed that he used to spend money anyhow with his friends early on in his career

Shmurda opened up on housing over ten friends, buying cars and spending millions in the club in one night

Bella Shmurda broke into the music industry and started making a lot of money, a lot of which went into his lavish lifestyle.

In a video, the singer revealed that he used to have a lot of money, but he rushed things.

He continued by saying that he kept buying things that eventually turned out to be useless.

The singer used to have about ten friends living in his house for free and he bought multiple cars just for them to be able to move around.

Living life on the fast lane, Shmurda would go to the club and spend N2m in just one night on drinks.

Having learned his lesson, the singer has pledged to make more sensible financial decisions for himself, seeing as he started with nothing.

Bella Shmurda buys house in Lagos

Barely hours after singers Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay showed off their new houses, their colleague Bella Shmurda also joined the trend.

A video of the singer’s new house was shared by popular dancer Poco Lee.

Many celebrities, fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate Bella Shmurda on his latest feat.

Source: Legit.ng