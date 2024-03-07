Don Jazzy reacted after he saw the romantic video made by Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin

The two had taunted their haters with Boyspyce's song 'I Don't Care' as they publicly declared and love up while dancing

After watching the video, Don Jazzy said that the two of they were in love and he added that it was a beautiful video to see

Michael Ajereh, aka is happy that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin better known as Daddy and Mummy GO are in love with each other.

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie and Austin had made a video in response to the hate they have received since they got married. Edochie told Austin that his heart was beating for her in the romantic video.

Reacting to it, Don Jazzy stated that the video was a beautiful thing to behold. He commented on the way the controversial couple were dancing in the video.

Don Jazzy admires Yul and Judy Austin's love. Photo credit @donjazzy/@yuledochie

Don Jazzy engages fans

In the short post, the philanthropist told his fans to look at the way Yul Edochie and Austin are so much in love with each other.

Many of his fans reacted in the comments about their observation.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the music entrepreneur. Here are some of the comments below:

@bustlineyetunde:

"I see am."

@yhucee_nwokeoma:

"Okay okay I agree I like this one.. but after this one the attack starts again."

@nneomaukpabi_olosho_oldcargo:

"So social media dance for content is soulmate?"

@lingeriebytemmy:

"What is beautiful here now Don."

@glamqwiin:

"Why does Yul look like someone under spell here."

@jjjjjjx7777777:

"Full on Nigerian film. The lady doesn't seem sincere but who knows., life is for living and we find in the strangest places".

@don_vicko_:

" Ah swear. I notice that Judy no dey sincere."

@centia_collection:

"I no come know who tie who again oo ."

@pyoor.ng:

"He doesn’t look alright."

@wey_ajibolu:

" Don baba, na why you still dey single be that oo."

Judy Austin marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Austin had marked her birthday amid the husband-snatching saga rocking her life.

The actress has been in the news since she got married to her colleague, Yul Edochie as a second wife.

She shared some lovely pictures with her husband to celebrate her big day.

