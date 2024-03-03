An old media chat of late veteran Mr Ibu opening on his health challenges went viral recently

He stated that his opponents rejoiced over his illness and believed he would die, but God saved him

Recall that the thespian has faced different phases of his ailment before giving up the ghost on March 2

An old interview clip of late Nigerian actor John Okafor, best known as Mr Ibu, talking about the struggles of his health surfaced online following the news of his demise.

Recall that the comic actor endured procedures that resulted in the loss of his leg before grieving over the ghost.

Before that, the legend had disappeared from the limelight for a couple of years before the news of his bedridden condition went viral.

In a media chat with Vanguard, Okafor revealed that he was already "seeing people on the other side" before God brought him back to life. He attributed the illness to the actions of people who hated him.

Ibu recounted being taken to the hospital, where the doctors, whom he referred to as prophets, diagnosed his condition and outlined a treatment plan.

Speaking further, the departed actor mentioned experiencing visions in a state between life and death and credited God with his recovery and return to life.

He said, "My illness was actually perpetrated by people who hate me. They did what they did to me. Later, I was taken to the hospital. The doctors are prophets. So, they went into my system, and they told me what was wrong and what they were going to do. I said, 'Whatever you are going to do, please do it; let me live because if I die like this, the enemies will laugh'. And then the doctors said, 'Okay, there's no problem'.

"At the time, I didn't know what happened. I left! So, whatever I was saying, they recorded it. I was saying something like somebody who is going mad. I wasn't actually seeing anyone. But on the other side, where I was at that time, I was seeing some dead people. God brought me back."

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's old interview clip

gracefullyunique_hopy:

"He say how i go craze i dey craze? Chai Rest on Legend. That’s life."

wealthebu:

"I like the way he said the I dey craze he was really a legend rest on sir."

mayorsamuelobeng:

"You didn't take good care of yourself. RIP."

sunyeast:

"Only people that have passed through such spiritual battle will understand what this man said here ,is a dangerous journey that only you and people very close to you understand, but is unfortunate he died why battling for his life, RIP Legend."

djrozay_:

"I hope we all know we are not on earth to rest ? Because when you finally get what you prayed for you still have to fight spiritually and physically day and night to keep it . This man truly fought battles.... At a time he said he was poison by one of his employees . Believe me he has fought well even if he died in battle at list he knew his enemies and he fought back till his last breath."

May Edochie pens thought-provoking tribute for Mr Ibu

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has penned a stirring tribute to mourn the death of her husband's senior colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the sad news as he revealed what caused the untimely demise of the legend.

Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.

Source: Legit.ng