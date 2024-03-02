A trending video has shown the moment a Nigerian employer was denied access to one of his factories

The security man, who stopped his amused boss unknowingly, claimed he did not know who he is

The clip showed how the man reacted after the manager came out and his real identity was made known

A carpenter has shared a drama that ensued in one of his factories after his security man failed to recognise him.

Moses, known as Celebrity Carpenter, visited the factory dressed in a white agbada but the security man on duty would not allow him in.

His security man claimed not to recognise him. Photo Credit: @celebrity_carpenter

Source: TikTok

Moses was amused and told the security man to inform the manager of his presence.

When the manager eventually came out, it was then it dawned on the security man what he had done.

Moses eventually entered the factory and was now greeted properly by the security man.

"Maybe it was the clothe or was it the cap? Do I look different?" Moses wondered.

Moses shared the clip on TikTok and got people talking.

Moses did not seem offended. Legit.ng had reported about some bosses who showed kindness to their workers.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Moses' video

OLUWATAYO JOY UKONI said:

"He did a good job, he even attended to you very well. If na bad visits before na so he go return the person back."

Shadrack Shamby said:

"In a certain company a security officer was promoted for that reason, imagine stopping a convoy of around six cars with the boss inside."

NKOSIKHONA said:

"Which means you don't engage with your stuff members they don't know you."

Lindiwe said:

"Love the fact that you were equally respectful and understanding, unlike how others would behave."

J_grace73@yahoo.co.uk said:

"That shows how protective they are, you should be proud of your staff. God bless."

your.uncle.your.uncle said:

"When them no go stop you when you wear agbada and sneakers."

Ifeanyi ikechukwu said:

"You should promote or compensate him because he knows his job so u should be happy."

