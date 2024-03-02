Moses Bliss took fans and netizens to another realm as he narrated the state he was in when he first saw his wife's dance video on social media

Legit.ng broke the news that the gospel minister and his beloved met on Instagram after the woman shared a dance video

The lyrical evangelist revealed how he prayed tirelessly the night he first came across his wife's page on Instagram

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has revealed the initial emotion he felt when he first saw his lovely wife on social media.

It is no news that the kingdom singer and his woman met on the ravishing streets of Instagram after the lady tagged him in a dance video she did.

Moses Bliss shares testimony about how he met his wife Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss performed a praise concert in Ghana on February 1, following his flamboyant traditional wedding.

During his ministration, the singer narrated how he prayed fervently for the woman of his desire and was stunned to come on Instagram to see that he was tagged to a dance video by his wife, Marie Wiseborn.

Moses disclosed that he had just finished praying when he landed on the fascinating footage and didn't know when he spent over two hours on the young woman's page, looking at her old posts.

According to him, he screamed in his mind: "Who is this lady that is disturbing my heavenly work?" After he watched the dance video, he was moved to send a message.

Legit.ng previously reported how the artist's newlywed wife continued their communication after the singer slid into her DM.

She revealed that, at some point, she sent a message to the artist to wish him a happy Sunday.

See the video below:

Fans and netizens react to Moses Bliss' testimony:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chy_dnma_:

"The God that did it for Moses and Marie will do it for me too."

juliberryhair_wig:

"Same thing I was telling my kid sis that God made everything to work so easily for those that trust him.

"Seen her all tru her trad videos tells me she only followed God’s instruction to do that dance that day d post coz normally she doesn’t on a regular and that was it. Omo when you hear say God works in a mysterious way naim be this. Congratulations."

larrycheddars:

"Moses is such a good Narrator. He got me glued to my phone. May God bless your union . I pray that my testimony is near."

sdng.preowned.bridals:

"The glory of God is shining through this wedding. I can't believe I'm awake at almost 2am. God bless you Sister Marie. Just like Esther, you've been prepared for such a time as this."

beauti112022:

"As a lady Just marry a man that truly and genuinely loves you."

iknwosu:

"Everybody, this is how you should be telling your love stories going forward. Thank you."

ugegbe_oyibo:

"Ladies, may we all meet a man that is this crazy about us. Every woman deserves this. To know a man knows your worth, values you and loves you. Blisssss."

tomiprano:

"A Christian Finished man.When you love someone you won’t even realize that you are acting out of character.Love this so much."

Moses Bliss’ wife shows off signature dance steps

Videos from Nigerian singer Moses Bliss' wedding saw when his newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn, dished out some impressive dance steps.

The captivating clip saw the elegant woman of God ecstatic about her big day as she passed her joy through her body movements.

However, what caught the attention of many was that the first 12 seconds of the clip showed off the signature dance steps she used in one of her videos, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

