Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has shared a lovely picture as she marked her birthday on Saturday, September 16

It is, however, an emotional one for her as it is her first since losing her first son Kambilichukwu

May revealed that she had mixed emotions about marking her birthday as she had to cancel her photoshoot

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, is marking her birthday today, and she couldn't help but reflect on how far she has come following her husband's second marriage to his colleague Judy Austin.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

May Edochie pens appreciation to God on birthday. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

She said:

"For the very first time in my life, I’m not sure how to react on my birthday."

She revealed she had to cancel her birthday photoshoot, and it took efforts from her friends to successfully get her to take a picture.

May also expressed gratitude to her maker and the amazing people in her life, including my loved ones and fams.

"Dear Lord, you already know my special request on this day, pls grant it ," she sprayed.

See her post below:

This is May's first birthday after she lost her first son Kambilichukwu.

Fans pen birthday messages to May Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

kenerics:

"Happy blessed birthday ."

nwandoagbe:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful and elegant Queen May .my darling God will surly grant you your request in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen❤️.

mc_akonuche:

"All hail the queen happy birthday Ada Ndi Igbo. May you blossom, replenish, freshen up and may you be revered above all principalities and power and may God grant you all your heart desires. We love ❤️ you queen May ."

ritaedochie:

"HBD to my ONE AND ONLY QUEEN MAY EDOCHIE. I WISH YOU EVERY GOOD THING IN LIFE YOU WISH YOUR SELF IJMN ."

realanitajoseph:

"Happy bday my baby ❤️you’re blessed and highly lifted God will always take care of you shallom ."

Yul joins wife to celebrate daughter's achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and wife, May, took to social media to celebrate their daughter, Danielle, over her first endorsement deal.

May, in a statement, revealed she was overjoyed as she appreciated her fans for making it all happen.

Yul, on the other hand, shared a screen-recorded video as he prayed for his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng