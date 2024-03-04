Nollywood comic actor Mr Ibu's death at the age of 62 has continued to trend on social media

Nigerians have called on Premier League football club Chelsea to specially recognise beloved comic actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, better known as "Mr Ibu," who passed on at the age of 62.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr Ibu died after a prolonged battle with health complications that led to one of his legs being amputated.

Mr Ibu's death coincides with Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's birthday. Credit: @realmribu

Mr Ibu was a die-hard Chelsea fan

As proof of his love for the West London club, Mr Ibu, during an interview in 2017, revealed that he named his only biological daughter "Chelsea."

The veteran also disclosed that he named his house after Chelsea’s home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

“I love Chelsea with all my blood. My wife gave birth to a baby girl outside the country. Even before I saw my baby, she already gave her Chelsea. That is to tell you..in my house, my house is called Stamford Bridge.”

Watch the old video from Mr Ibu's interview:

Aside from this, Mr Ibu's death, in an unexpected twist, coincided with the birthday of current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nigerians send message to Chelsea

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nigerians took to different platforms to call Chelsea's attention to the death of one of their beloved fan. See the messages below:

ChelseaEchoes:

"He's a proper chelsea fan."

Godwin_Dgenius:

"@ChelseaFC our icon deserves a shoutout."

YohaigNG:

"Mr Ibu's legacy and Chelsea love deserve a grand Stamford Bridge tribute."

May Edochie pens tribute for Mr Ibu

Legit.ng reported that May Edochie also penned a tribute to Mr Ibu.

Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.

"What a great loss. Mr Ibu! Dear Lord, please grant his family the fortitude to bear this loss," May wrote.

