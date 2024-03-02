Moese Bliss’ wife, Marie Wiseborn, left many high in spirit with scenes from her white wedding preliminaries

Several sensational videos capture the moments when the beautiful bride prayed with her mum, grandmother, and bridesmaids

What heightened the interest of many was how Marie’s grandmother energetically dished out heavenly blessings in their Ghanaian dialect

Marie Wiseborn, the wife of Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss, has melted the hearts of netizens with scenes from her white wedding preparation.

Recall that the kingdom duo traditionally tied the knot on February 29 after a regal court wedding.

Moses Bliss' wife prayers for her in her dialect with mum and grandma. Credit: @belllnaijaweddings, @mosesbliss

The latest couple are set to walk down the aisle today, March 2, and adorable videos of their preliminaries have made their way online.

A clip that left many in their emotions was when the bride’s mum and grandmother prayed for her in their Ghanaian dialect.

Another video captured when Marie and her bridesmaids worshipped God and called on his presence to officiate the event.

See the videos below:

Video of the bride and bridesmaids here:

Reactions trail Moses Bliss' wife prayer moments

bukky4justice:

"This girl heart is so pure,the reason she cries so easily at any touching moments...Moses got himself a treasure..May God presence abide in their home forever in Jesus mighty name amen...Congratulations to them."

juvicmichael_luxury:

"I love how they proudly rock their ankara fabric and not beaded lace.. love the embellishments."

coos_n_clicks:

"OMG I tap into this blessing! May we be a blessing to our children's children."

coos_n_clicks:

"OMG I tap into this blessing! May we be a blessing to our children's children."

ladytofficial_:

"Who's cutting them onions . Such a precious moment."

zobbafabrics:

"This is wholesome to watch I may not even have a wedding, cause my mum’s is late… there’s nothing like a mother’s love and prayer."

houseofamearypearl:

"Fine girl wey love Jesus. We online in-laws are proud proud."

clarindablondeskincare:

"I love how bold she is about Christ and about who she is. You are blessed sisterly."

anietietompeters:

"Train up a child in the way they should grow, and when they are old, they will not depart from it. I can imagine the peace and fulfillment in her parents life, knowing they invest their active years to nurture God’s General. Father Lord pls help me and every other parents who genuinely love what we are seeing in Marie to nurture our children in your nature, status and word. Amen."

