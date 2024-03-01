Zinoleesky recently took to his Instastory to share a post about his stay away from social life

The street-pop singer in the post seemingly threw shade at netizens who didn't understand how he had managed to stay low-key

The Marlian signee's post was met with mixed reactions as some netizens clapped back at him

Marlian signee Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has once again returned to social media after a brief break.

Legit.ng recall reporting that the Ma Pariwo hitmaker made headlines after news of him welcoming a bouncing baby girl made headlines.

Zinoleesky, who has been inconsistent on social media since the death of his former Marlian colleague Mohbad, shared a post that has been perceived as a shade.

The youngster,, in a post via his Instagram, seemingly sent a message to those who didn't understand how he managed to keep a low profile.

He, however, added that despite being away from social media, updates about him have continued to surface online.

Zinoleesky wrote:

"They don't understand how I stay low-key but I dey cast."

See a screenshot of Zinoleesky's Instastory post below:

Mixed reactions trail Zinoleesky's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some online users dragged the Marlian signee. Read their comments below:

_xander360:

"Na who Una wan cancel be this? Make Una dey play."

talkyashi:

"Dey play, we get seyi vibes and Bella , you fit they lowkey for life."

gidadomubarak:

"Dey deceive yourself....lol."

de_ultimate_01:

"They can never understand."

simplyhuge:

"Oni shey orire why you stay low key make us understand olofo."

samson240075:

"Dey play na for Marlians house you cast reach not here you no go smell that one again."

horlar_mhoney:

"Naira go soon seize your own phone now."

bella_cash__:

"He dey craze for head oga rest we've cancelled you for life."

iam_sexydjhoney:

"If Naija cancel you, nothing you fit do to get their attention again."

Zinoleesky yanks off Marlian music from bio

Legit.ng also reported that Zinoleesky left many talking after removing the Marlian label from his Instagram biography.

Zinoleesky, after yanking off “Marlian Music” from his page, replaced it with what seems to be his record label “Zinonymous Sound."

This was during the backlash that trailed former Marlian signee Mohbad's death.

