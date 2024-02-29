Gospel singer Moses Bliss is set to be traditionally tied to his wife Marie Bliss as he adorns his local attire

The Akwa-Ibom state indigene is currently in Ghana with his family and friends for his much-talked-about wedding

His outfit was a combination of a wrapper, a white shirt, a cap, and a stylish walking stick which looked dapper on him

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss looked radiant as he prepared for his traditional wedding with his wife Marie Wiseborn in Ghana on Thursday, February 29.

The singer, who is from Akwa-Ibom State, rocked his native attire as he was joined by his family and friends in the West African nation. He rocked a white shirt, and black and red wrapper, and held a walking stick.

He was introduced to the public by one of his groomsmen Deacon Famous, who hailed him before his other friends. It was a joyous moment for the groom who said that he was ready to harvest his wife.

Check out Moses and his groomsmen's outfits in the video below:

Reactions to Moses and his groomsmen's attire

Several fans of the gospel singer have reacted to the video of his outfit. See some of their comments below:

@leepehh:

"Akwa ibom Ayaya, the happiness is palpable."

@chi_somu:

"The gloom is leally glooming and he's come to harvest his first lady. Oya nauu."

@abacha_plug_:

"He no like as dey call am abido shaker."

@sagsignature:

"See him Small self."

@t_____nice:

"A groom that is so happy no by force by fire."

@u_zoamaka:

"Groom wey dey obviously happy."

@sdng.preowned.bridals:

"He looks so different with a cap on. Congratulations Minister Moses Bliss."

@lawal_kafayat:

"It's about to be a long weekend."

@u_zoamaka:

"See friends na...nothing forced...its just natural."

@laurettaegboh:

"Women listen, a man always knows what he wants. If you've ever dated a man for 6 months and he doesn't see a future with you. Run o!....na management you be."

@omoampitan:

"Everybody don go Ghana. We no plenty for Nigeria again."

@shukanasbin:

"God I be bombastic elements?"

@dorcaslola:

'This weekend is not for the singles."

