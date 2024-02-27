Top Nigerian singer, Portable, has finally returned to the country after being in the UK for many weeks

A video of his arrival at the airport and his wife, Bewaji’s reaction to it made the rounds on social media

Many netizens had things to say about how Bewaji warmly welcomed Portable at the Lagos airport

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable, has finally returned to the country to the joy of fans.

Recall that the Zazu crooner was in the UK for many weeks where he met with foreign musicians such as Skepta and Wale.

Video of Portable's wife Bewaji welcoming him at airport. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the controversial singer returned to Nigeria and his wife, Bewaji, was at the Lagos airport to receive him. The video of their reunion was also captured on camera.

In a video that was posted on Bewaji’s Instagram page, she was seen wearing a wig cap as she rushed to meet her man at the airport. The young lady almost went on her knees to greet Portable as she hugged him and then collected his traveling box.

Bewaji accompanied the video with a simple caption where she expressed her joy at Portable’s return to Nigeria. She wrote:

“Good to see you babe.”

Fans react as Bewaji welcomes Portable at airport

The video of Portable and Bewaji’s reunion at the Lagos airport soon spread on social media and it raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

truthisbitter9ja:

“Wen u born a girl or havin a sister, teach dem how to value their self, how to hav self esteem and be courageous, bcos if not dey cud ended up lyk dis one at d airport.”

Only__xmimi:

“Ceo of understanding wife .”

fisandie__barbie:

“I think say belle dey pain her ni o.”

ayomide_ruqoyah:

“See as she rush go hijack am like say other baba mamas dey the airport .”

omothollany:

“So she went to airport with a wig cap on her head .”

versace_gram7:

“Tonight go hot.”

Morecredit01:

“Nah knack straight .”

pluto_ahead08:

“She don miss him.”

aminausmanayuba:

“Trenches love.”

official_yungfela:

“Love is a beautiful thing ❤️.”

luscious_temitemii:

“Bewaji no buy flower bouquet go airport for idamu adugbo .”

Portable brags about his new status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasized how vital God is in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

