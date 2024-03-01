An X user known as Shola has given his opinion about the viral engagement of BBN's star Queen and the fact that she is a baby mama

The reality star had gotten engaged to a man she had known for over 16 years despite having a baby for Lord Lamba

The X man said it is usually the nice guy that gets to clean up the mess that most ladies take with them

A man known as Shola on X formerly called Twitter, is not happy with the way BBN's reality star Queen went back to her former lover despite being a baby mama to a famous skit maker, Lord Lamba.

The former Big Brother reality show star announced her engagement on Thursday and fans were taken aback. Many thought she would unveil her baby's daddy as the man she would be spending the rest of her life with but he was not.

In a new development, Shola, the X user explained that what Queen did was what most ladies are fun of doing to men. He called the attitude a female self-destructive behavior.

Shola says nice guys clean up the mess

In his short note, Shola noted that it is the nice guys who usually bear the consequences of the lady's careless actions. He mentioned that most females will have a serious man who wants to get married to them but they would prefer to go to the street, have fun, and become baby mamas.

The X user also opined that after they might have messed up, they would run back to the innocent man. Recall that Lord Lamba and Queen have locked horns over their baby. The skit maker is suing her and demanding custody of his baby.

See the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the X user. Here are some of the comments below:

@akubueze_nwachereze:

"We were dating you left me and had a babe for another man, then came back and I marry you, God Abeg no let me love that deep. In Jesus name. Amen."

@teeto__olayeni:

"This is what most of you men want. Make a woman a baby mama and make her miserable for life so she can’t find another man. He’s so pained. A clown."

@rosy_kech:

"When una scatter the marriage , everybody go rest! Men with multiple children get married everyday. And you all fill the comments with awww. Small Love wey Queen find, everyone turn motivational speaker. So you think her husband to be doesn’t know the whole story and still chose her?"

@ifu_nwannewi:

"It's how y'all just assume that she went begging Queen is one of my fav bbn hms, girl's so respectful and has got nothing but love in her heart. Her character is whatever happened between her and this guy, na only dem fit explain. All your usel*ss narratives about their situation won't change sh!t! When e reach una turn (since y'all know better) marry the best."

@abundy_xo:

"I really like how this story is hurting the ego and masculinity of some of you destroyed men! Love it!!Because some of you think it’s you guys that have the freedom to move anyhow and move on after having a baby, while the mother’s life is put on halt and left miserable…..Love it so much!!, Cheers to single mums."

@beingmoyo:

"Queen officially broke the internet in a positive way. Someone wanted her to feel stuck and miserable, but her knight in shining armor embarrassed him. One man's meat is another man's poison. I'm so happy for Queen. Leave Tory."

@thesopulu:

"If you know so much why not tell a detailed story . One insignificant thwart will just pop online to mess with peoples happiness. What if they broke up and are back together?"

@boxit.ng:

"lord Lamba vs Lamb of god."

@apparelby22:

"You don spit your speech ,Oya clap for yourself."

@dash_homes1974:

"Just watch the women here come for him. Men understand what Shola is talking about but our typical Naija women will surely att**k him. Let me activate my block industry sef."

@ms.adetola:

"Andrew tate ikotun don talk ."

Lord Lamba posts pics of baby, Queen

Legit.ng had reported that Lord Lamba had shared pictures of BBN Queen and their baby after she announced her engagement.

Rumour had been agog that the skit maker was the father of Queen's child but none of them denied or confirmed the truth until Queen was ready to be engaged.

Lamba however shared the pictures to show that he was Queen's baby's daddy.

