Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority confirmed a minimum age condition for applicants seeking a 10-year validity passport

Applicants who do not meet the age threshold are issued passports with a shorter validity period under the country's passport rules

The ICA published the full passport application requirements, including eligibility conditions, on its official website

Singapore has set a minimum age requirement that determines whether a passport holder qualifies for a 10-year validity document, according to guidance published by the country's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Under the ICA's official passport application rules, only applicants aged 16 and above are eligible to receive a Singapore passport with a 10-year validity.

Singapore sets an age limit for obtaining a 10-year passport. Photo credit: Sufian Supari, SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Those below 16 years of age are issued passports valid for only five years.

The age-based distinction reflects how quickly physical appearance changes in younger individuals, making a shorter renewal cycle more appropriate for children and early teenagers.

Who qualifies for a Singapore passport?

To apply for a Singapore passport at all, an applicant must be a Singapore citizen. The ICA handles all passport applications and renewals, and eligible applicants can submit their requests through the authority's online portal or at designated service centres.

The standard biometric Singapore passport is issued for all eligible citizens, with the validity period tied directly to the applicant's age at the time of application.

A child who turns 16 before their existing five-year passport expires would be eligible for a 10-year passport upon renewal.

Singapore passport: How to apply

Singaporeans can apply for or renew their passports online through the ICA e-services platform. Those applying in person are required to visit an ICA service centre.

The authority advises applicants to check that all personal details are accurate before submission, as errors may delay processing.

Fees apply to all passport applications, and the ICA website provides a full breakdown of charges based on the type of application and the applicant's circumstances.

Legit.ng reported that Singapore granted visa-free entry to citizens of over 160 countries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore published four reasons it might refuse to issue passports to its citizens.

Singapore's citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore had shared its citizenship application fee for applicants.

The charges apply at two points: when the application is submitted, and again when citizenship formalities are completed.

Adult permanent residents (PRs) applying for Singapore citizenship, as well as children of PRs, are required to pay S100 per applicant at the point of submission.

Source: Legit.ng