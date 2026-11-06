Australia published the official citizenship application fee for eligible applicants, revealing the amount in a government document

The standard application fee covers most eligible applicants, but a significantly reduced concession rate is available for those who qualify

The fees apply specifically to Form 1300t, the official form used to apply for Australian citizenship

Australia has published the official cost of applying for citizenship, giving prospective applicants a clear picture of what to expect before submitting their paperwork.

According to a government document, eligible individuals who wish to apply for Australian citizenship will need to pay an application fee of $595 (N551,262).

Australia lists official fees for foreigners applying for Australian citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Fairfax Media/The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Australia's citizenship application fee explained

The fee applies to applications submitted using Form 1300t, the official citizenship application form. For most applicants, the $595 charge is the standard amount required to process their request.

However, those who qualify for a concession stand to pay considerably less. Eligible applicants who meet the concession criteria will only be required to pay $85, the equivalent of roughly N78,751, representing a significant reduction from the standard rate.

Who qualifies for the concession rate?

The concession fee is intended to ease the financial burden for certain categories of applicants, though individuals would need to confirm directly with Australian immigration authorities whether they meet the qualifying conditions for the reduced rate.

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating the path to Australian citizenship, understanding these costs upfront is an important step in the process. The difference between the standard and concession fees is substantial, making it worthwhile for applicants to check their eligibility before submitting payment alongside their Form 1300t application.

Australia allows foreigners to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had opened its military recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible foreigners to join without first becoming citizens.

The countries are New Zealand, the UK, the US and Canada, but applicants must meet the ADF's residency, security and other entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng