Rice is a staple in Nigerian homes and across the world. From everyday meals to special occasions, it remains a familiar feature on dining tables and a meal that brings people together.

From Sunday lunch with family to Christmas celebrations, Eid gatherings, weddings, and birthday parties, rice is part of many memorable moments. And in Nigeria, few dishes make this more evident than a steaming pot of jollof rice.



Source: UGC

Now, shopping for rice is getting a digital upgrade. Legit.ng has partnered with Kensington Rice, a brand taking rice shopping online and making it easier for Nigerians to purchase quality rice without the usual market stress.

Buying rice in Nigeria can sometimes mean spending hours at the market, visiting different sellers, comparing prices, and arranging how to get your purchase home. For many households, particularly during the festive season, it is a familiar routine.

Kensington Rice is looking to change that experience by giving customers another way to shop for rice without necessarily visiting a physical market or store.

The brand has introduced a digital-first approach, allowing customers to browse its products and place orders directly through its official website.

The idea is to make buying rice less stressful, especially for people who would rather shop from home or have other commitments during the day.

Buying Rice Without the Market Stress

With more Nigerians getting comfortable shopping online, Kensington Rice is bringing that convenience to an everyday household purchase. Through its online store, customers can explore the available rice varieties, choose the quantity they want, and place an order.

Instead of moving from one seller to another to find the rice they need, customers can visit the brand's website and shop directly.

The online store is available at www.kensingtonrice.com.

The approach also gives customers a more direct way to connect with the brand and find out about its products.

Helping Customers Identify Genuine Kensington Rice

Another concern for consumers when buying food products is knowing exactly what they are purchasing and where it comes from. The Nigerian rice market has had its share of concerns about product misrepresentation, including reports of rice being repackaged and sold under different brand names.

Kensington Rice is encouraging customers to buy through its official online store as a way of making it easier to identify the brand's authorised purchasing channel.

Although buying online cannot completely prevent counterfeiting, it offers customers a more direct route to the brand and greater confidence in their purchase.

Rice for Different Tastes and Occasions

Kensington Rice has different varieties to suit the preferences of Nigerian households. Its range includes Nigerian Premium Parboiled Rice, Thai Long Grain Parboiled Rice, and Indian Rice.

From preparing a quick weekday meal to cooking for a family gathering or special occasion, customers have different options to choose from. The products can be explored through the brand's official online store.

Legit.ng Partners with Kensington Rice

In a separate development, Legit.ng has announced a partnership with Kensington Rice. The collaboration will explore opportunities for both organisations to work together across different areas, particularly in consumer engagement and the agricultural sector.

As part of the partnership's first activity, Legit.ng will give away 40 bags of Kensington Rice over eight weeks ahead of the festive season.

The giveaway is intended to introduce the brand to more Nigerians while giving Legit.ng readers an opportunity to win rice for their households.

Both organisations are also looking forward to exploring other areas of collaboration beyond the initial campaign.

How to Participate in the Kensington Rice Giveaway

To participate, interested Nigerians must follow Kensington Rice on all its social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

Participants will be invited to answer trivia questions, with the first five winners selected from each participating platform every week for eight weeks.

Winners will be announced weekly.

Those who win will also be encouraged to share their experience with Kensington Rice by creating videos showing the rice they received, how they prepared it and the meal they made.

The idea is to give winners an opportunity to share their cooking experiences with other consumers and showcase the different ways Kensington Rice can be enjoyed.

With the festive season approaching, Kensington Rice is hoping to make it easier for Nigerians to get the rice they need, while its partnership with Legit.ng gives more consumers an opportunity to discover the brand.

Customers can visit www.kensingtonrice.com to explore the available products and place their orders.

Source: Legit.ng