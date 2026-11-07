Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority sets different passport validity periods depending on the age of the citizen applying

Citizens aged 16 and above receive a 10-year passport, while those below 16 are issued a 5-year travel document

Singaporeans renewing a 5-year passport may carry over up to 9 months of remaining validity from their previous document

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the country's passport eligibility rules, including a minimum age requirement that determines how long a citizen's travel document will remain valid.

The ICA accepts online applications in four specific situations: when a citizen is applying for a passport for the very first time, when an existing passport is running out of pages, when a passport has expired or is set to expire within nine months, and when a passport has been lost or damaged.

Singapore sets minimum age requirement for 5-year passport, lists rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who gets 5-year passport in Singapore?

Under the current system, Singapore Citizens aged 16 and above are issued a passport valid for 10 years. Those below the age of 16 receive a shorter 5-year passport instead.

For citizens renewing a 5-year passport, the ICA allows up to nine months of remaining validity from the previous document to be carried over to the new one.

Singapore passport costs and processing times

Applicants who choose the online route pay S$70, while those who prefer to apply in person at an ICA service centre are charged S$80.

Processing times differ depending on where the applicant is based. Those applying locally can expect to wait between one and two weeks to receive their passport. Citizens applying from overseas face a longer turnaround of four to six weeks.

Singapore passports serve as the official travel document issued to Singapore Citizens for the purpose of travelling internationally.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng