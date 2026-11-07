Flamingos captain Harmony Chidi spoke ahead of Nigeria's historic first appearance in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final

Nigeria face Japan at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat on Saturday in a match that kicks off at 7:30 pm Nigerian time

The two countries have met before at the U-20 level, where Japan hold a dominant record over the Falconets

Nigeria's Flamingos captain Harmony Chidi has put Japan on notice, saying her side are ready to deliver a maiden FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title to the country when the two teams clash in Saturday's final in Rabat, Morocco.

The match takes place at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 4, with kick-off set for 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

Flamingos captain Harmony Chidi has said the players are determined to make Nigeria proud by winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

It will be the first time Nigeria and Japan have faced each other at this stage of the competition.

"Reaching the final is a very big thing; it's a great thing, and it's something that we have dreamed of. [Winning] would be something myself, my country, my teammates, our coaches, and everybody would be proud of," Chidi told FIFA.

Nigeria chasing first-ever U17 women's world title

Nigeria have never won the U-17 Women's World Cup title.

Their best finish before this tournament was a third-place finish in 2022, when they beat Germany in the bronze medal match.

Making the final this year marks a significant step forward for Nigerian women's youth football.

Japan, by contrast, are appearing in the final for the fourth time.

They claimed their only title in 2014 after defeating Spain and also finished as runners-up in 2010 and 2016.

A victory on Saturday would give them a second world crown.

Head-to-head record favours Japan

Although Nigeria and Japan have never met at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup before, the two nations have clashed at the U-20 level, and those results make for uncomfortable reading for Flamingos supporters, per Afrik-Foot.

Japan beat Nigeria 2-1 in the bronze medal match of the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Four years later, they were even more dominant, thrashing the Falconets 6-0 in the group stage of the 2016 edition.

Japan therefore carry the better record heading into this weekend's encounter, though the Flamingos will be eager to put that history aside on the biggest stage of their careers.

What victory would mean for Nigeria

For Chidi and her teammates, the opportunity in front of them is enormous.

No Nigerian women's team at this age group has ever returned home with a world championship medal, and the prospect of doing so has clearly sharpened their focus.

Streaming platforms to watch Nigeria vs Japan

Legit.ng previously reported about the Flamingos’ FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan, including when and where to watch the match live for free.

Nigeria’s 3-1 semi-final win over Brazil put the team one victory away from its first title, and could make the Flamingos the first African champions in the tournament’s history.

Source: Legit.ng