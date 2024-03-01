A man is in a dilemma after discovering he has been lied to for over 17 years on the paternity of his daughter

He wanted to bring his daughter to the United States when he found out the 18-year-old is not his actual offspring

The man's neighbour in America shed light on what he did next, sending internet users into a frenzy

A Jamaican is heartbroken after he learnt he is not the biological father of his daughter, who is 18.

Innocent Tino, a Facebook influencer based in New York, shared the heartbreaking story on the social media platform and stirred massive reactions.

According to Innocent, the man lives close to him and has locked himself in his house for the past three days.

The Jamaican had intended to bring his daughter to the US when he found out she is not his. Innocent wrote:

"So a Jamaican man that lives close to me has refused to see anyone since 3 days now locking itself inside the house because he wanted to bring his 18 years daughter over to the USA from Jamaica when it turns out he wasn't the father. Man is broken."

Mixed reactions trail the Jamaican's situation

Ellen Nnenna Chidi-Ezeama said:

"Oh, but that’s very sad, depressing and unfair!! Not good biko."

Uchenna Nmecha said:

"This sh.it, is always painful to men, but women won't understand that, this is emotional heartbreak it really takes time to recover it, their is this particular joy men gots when their wife delivers a baby.

"Then imagine after that joy at the end you now discovered that the so-called child is not yours."

Chichi Chukwunonye said:

"Make una dey calm down.. oyinbo machine dey make mistakes."

Lenin Park said:

"Announcement!!

"The person who said, he who finds a woman finds happiness.... Has apologized."

Felix BenedictHenry Chiderah said:

"This is disheartening.

"He should try and move on with life though it won't be easy but he should try for his sanity."

