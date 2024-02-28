BBNaija star Saskay has finally revealed the identity of her boyfriend on social media to the surprise of fans

The reality show star and actress took to her official page to share February dump photos when she included snaps of her man

Saskay’s boyfriend on the other hand also corroborated the claims by posting her photos and fans reacted online

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tsakute Ladi Johah aka Saskay is now making headlines after showing off her boyfriend on social media.

The reality show star who is known to be unproblematic and drama free caused a huge buzz after sharing pictures of her man online.

BBNaija star Saskay and boyfriend loved up in photos. Photos: @officialsaskay, @a_aderinsola

Source: Twitter

Saskay took to her official X (Twitter) page to update fans on how her month went with photos in her February dump. One of the pictures included her having a small smile on her face as a mystery man pecked her cheeks.

See the post below:

Saskay’s boyfriend shows her off

Only a few minutes after Saskay’s post went up, a Nigerian chef, Chef Derin, also took to his X page to share a series of photos and one of them was him posing with Saskay in an elevator.

Chef Derin’s post seemed to confirm that he was indeed in a relationship with Saskay and it drew the attention of many fans. See the post below:

Fans react as Saskay unveils boyfriend

The photos of BBNaija’s Saskay with her boyfriend, Chef Derin, raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them gushed over the couple, others expressed disappointment.

Read some of their Instagram comments below:

wendy_adamma:

“The twitter chef. She is enjoying. She eats twice!!!!!!”

Drewbaby_xx:

“she dating a Chef? ,that’s a life hack for women .”

Comradejerrbernard:

“One of the few housemates that have never been involved in drama. Living her life and leaving wahala for Phyna.”

Midecupoftee:

“Having a man and then knowing he’s chef is a win for me.”

Mendels_pharmacy:

“He cooks... Sis that's a win .”

preshyvilla:

“And the boy fine o, see him limp.”

Tukooldegreat:

“This one don use food hold our saskay!! We will protest.”

_simbyat:

“Having a chef as a man is just so nice.”

phadeade:

“One of the most beautiful bbn girls.”

Iam_bmodel:

“Awwn, they are looking so beautiful together.”

Oyindaakinbote:

“The singles have not had a single breathing space since the beginning of this year.”

Iva_brown_liquor:

“Ahh he’s a chef? In this economy space dey this relationship abeg??”

Osahto_:

“Lol she better Register at the gym cos he bout to mess up her waistline .”

Tomiherbalempire:

“They look cute together, he's beard gang and cooks 10/10.”

How Saskay complained of being single

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng had reported on Saskay complaining about being single.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the young lady lamented over being without a partner and noted that she was ready to find love.

According to the reality show star, single life is not for her and she is ready to be loved.

