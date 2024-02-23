Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently shared her take on the country’s current economic situation as a result of the devalued naira

The movie star shared a video of her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, speaking at the National Assembly and dropped her opinion on what he had to say

Many netizens also took to Regina’s comment section to share their thoughts with some of them saying her family is also responsible for the devalued currency

Top Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, have broken their silence on the country’s economy and how to strengthen the naira.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her senator husband speaking at the national assembly.

Regina Daniels shares video of Ned Nwoko speaking on devalued naira. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko took the stand to speak on the devalued naira and how it can be strengthened. According to the politician, the use of dual currencies in Nigeria is a big problem because no economy can survive that.

He also added that the naira has been relegated to the background and that should not be the case. Ned proposed that the use of dollars in the country should be stopped and foreigners who want to visit the country will have to change their money to naira before coming. According to him, this will make the naira increase in demand and strengthen its value.

He said in part:

“I lamented the fundamental problem we have in Nigeria and that is the use of dual currencies in Nigeria. There is no other economy that can survive with that. We must understand that we have relegated naira to the background, everybody is talking about dollars and it is what is causing the problems. It might be a difficult thing to contemplate Mr President but it has to be done, what has to be done is that we have to stop the use of dollars in Nigeria. Once you do that Mr President everything will begin to take shape and let me tell you what will happen. In Nigeria, we must make it compulsory for the use of naira by anybody in Nigeria. Even the sale of crude oil must be done in naira. Anybody who is coming to Nigeria as a tourist must come with naira. By the time you make this compulsory, the demand for naira will become equivalent in those countries so they will go to banks to buy naira to come here. In an economy of this nature, we must think of consumers, the interest rate in Nigeria currently is unacceptable, we must think of an interest rate that is no more than 5% so that people can begin to borrow. If people cannot borrow, they cannot survive.”

Regina Daniels reacts to husband’s statement

Regina Daniels accompanied the video of her husband speaking at the national assembly with a caption where she shared her thoughts.

The mother of two agreed with her politician husband that the naira has been relegated to the background. She also asked her fans to share their thoughts.

In her words:

“It is indeed true that our Naira has been relegated to the background. Everyone is just talking about the increase in dollars which clearly affects the people’s cost of living in a country that has its local currency. What do you think ?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko speak on devalued naira

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband’s take on how the naira can be strengthened drew mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Iammacbee:

“Coming from someone who probably has more dollars than naira?”

ibdchacha:

“The speaker is even laughing, other senators are moving around, some are cracking jokes while he’s making a valid point….. How on earth are these our leaders…. Such a joke… keep speaking the truth sir.”

Olisaekebrenda:

“The best thing this man did was making u his First Lady. If ur husband becomes the president, with your influence,Nigeria will be a better place.”

galaxyemporium1:

“As he’s talking, he have more dollars than naira.”

Awsome_hairs:

“To stop the use of dollar then The FG should Ban Importation. And finally how do we survive as a nation without importation????? Then FG should encourage made in Nigeria. I stay in India and more than 90% of everything goods in india are made in india. India Took a bold step of Banning China products and made their people to use local Manufacturers products.”

princess_shally2:

“I tire oooo,i have never spent or used Naira to buy anything here in Europe but in Nigeria people keep lamenting about dollar like it’s like local currency.”

Bennypearl01:

“This Ned is actually very smart, this here is nothing but the truth.”

King_lascurt:

“Smart thinking and very intelligent presentation. We can not be exporting crude in commercial large quantities and our naira is crashing. Let’s those buying our crude should buy in naira in our own fixed rate. My first time of hearing this man speak and I can now convinced that he deserves to be there.”

christian_ukoh_ob:

“This is a very strong point by the honourable senator Ned. "People should look for the naira while coming to Nigeria and sell the oil ️ in naira. Thanks Hon. If they would listen.”

just1antonio:

“They are discussing important matter , all of them just dey walk around , all this people no Dey take us serious.”

officialveezy:

“Thank you Mr speaker , but I will like to correct an impression. You can stop the use of dollar . Unless you are ready to kiss foreign trade good bye. You need to understand the law of demand and supply. Apply the law of demand and supply. Dollar will fall.”

choice_sasha:

“This my first time of hearing him speak.... Voice of a wise man.”

Regina Daniels complains about economy while boarding jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels drew attention with her reaction to the state of the economy.

The young movie star joined other public figures to share their thoughts on the situation of the country on their social media pages.

Regina reacted by sharing photos of herself boarding a private jet with one of her sons, Khalifa, and she accompanied the snaps with a caption where she prayed for things in the country to improve.

Source: Legit.ng